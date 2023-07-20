Journal de l’Afrique – The UN will help Chad cope with the influx of Sudanese refugees

UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed concluded a two-day visit to Chad on Wednesday (19 July). She went to the eastern border, the scene of a severe humanitarian crisis with the massive arrival of 260,000 Sudanese refugees in three months.

Amina Mohamed and interim Prime Minister Saleh Kebzabo have pleaded for increased support for Chad in light of the crisis.

In Guinea Bissau, the parliamentary majority will be held by a coalition of opposition parties for the first time in the country’s history. The winner of the legislative elections in June, the PAI-Terra Ranka coalition, led by the PAIGC, won 54 seats, while the president’s party, MADEM-G15, had to settle for 29 deputies.

More and more young Moroccans are taking up football, motivated by the field of the Atlas Lionesses, who for their first participation in the Women’s World Cup aim to repeat the men’s eleven feat in Qatar.