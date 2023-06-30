Journal de l’Afrique – UN SECURITY COUNCIL TERMINATES THE MINUSMA MANDATE

The United Nations Security Council on Friday put an immediate end to the mission of peacekeepers in Mali, a demand by the Malian junta that raises fears for the safety of the population in a country still plagued by jihadist attacks. We talk about it with our guests: Bakary Sambe, regional director of the Timbuktu Institute and security specialist in the Sahel and Serge Daniel, and RFI correspondent in the region.

In Cameroon, two counterintelligence agents jailed in the Martinez Zogo case. The two men belong to DGRE’s telecommunications department. They have been “tracking” Martinez’s movements for several daysBusyness.

As a reminder, journalist Matinez Zogo was kidnapped on January 17 in front of a gendarmerie station and his lifeless body in an advanced state of decomposition and with signs of torture was found 5 days later in a vacant lot on the outskirts of Yaounde. The details of Marcel Amoko.

DRC: first meeting between the opposition and Ceni.

The DR Congo celebrates its 63rd independence day today

In his official message, President Félix Tshisekedi, who has been in power since 2019, once again pointed the finger at Rwanda, a neighbor he describes as guilty of a “horrible and barbaric” aggression in the east of the country. The President also called on Ceni to do everything to organize the parliamentary elections within the constitutional deadlines. It is also today that the first meeting was held between part of the Congolese opposition and Ceni. A first sign of relaxation after months of tension. Details Aurélie Bazzara-KIbangula.

IN Tunisiathreats against freedom of expression and the pressure gets heavier and heavier. June was a turbulent month for journalists and political opponents. Several Tunisian journalists were summoned by the courts and the police for remarks on their respective antennas, remarks with a political content or questions about the security forces. More than twenty opponents and political figures are also still in prison as part of a case of “conspiracy against” the security of the state “about which justice communicates little. A decryption of our correspondents at Tunis Lilia Blaise and Hamdi Tlili.

Ouch Burkina FasoAt least 71 men, 31 soldiers and 40 civilian army auxiliaries were killed in a single day on Monday in three attacks by suspected jihadists, the two deadliest of which took place in Center-North province, according to army and security sources.

“Forgery and the use of forgery, espionage and attacks on the state’s external security”. This is the subject of a complaint against Andry Rajoelina, the Malagasy president. The Association for Law and Development of Madagascar believes he broke the law by running for president in 2018. He is accused of concealing his French citizenship, acquired in 2014.

In Kenya, at least 48 people died in a road accident in western Kenya on Friday evening at a busy intersection, local police said.