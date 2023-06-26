Journal de l’Afrique – Wagner will continue its activities in Mali and the Central African Republic

The paramilitary group Wagner will continue to operate in Mali and the Central African Republic, assured Sergei Lavrov, the head of Russian diplomacy, on Monday, who also confirms that this organization’s insurgency in Russia will not affect relations between Moscow and its allies. . To talk about it, Thierry Vircoulon, associate researcher Africa at IFRI

In Sierra Leone, the day after the presidential election, the headquarters of the opposition party APC was the target of a violent attack by the security forces. Police say they used tear gas to disperse a demonstration, but at the scene the building riddled with bullets and covered in blood suggests live ammunition. One person was reportedly killed.

This is currently creating a buzz in Senegal: the transfer of the captain of the Senegalese football team Kalidou Koulibaly to Saudi Arabia. The footballer, who has just celebrated his 32 years, landed this Sunday in the rich Saudi club Al-Hilal. A transfer to astronomical figures.