Journal of Africa – Army lends support to military coup in Niger

What is happening in Niger in the aftermath of the coup? The putschists announced on television that they have ousted President Bazoum, who is still detained but has not resigned. The army has expressed support for the coup military. Analysis with our guest, Nigerien journalist and political analyst Seidik Abba.

The other news tonight is the second Russia-Africa Summit, held in Saint Petersburg, where the situation in Niger was discussed, as well as food security. With 49 countries, including 17 heads of state. A look back at this first day with our special correspondent Caroline Dumay.

Algeria is burying its dead after the devastating fires that have ravaged the northeast of the country in the past 3 days. The human toll is very heavy: 34 people killed in the fires and over 80 injured.