Journal of Africa – Death of Henri Konan Bédié, Former President of Ivory Coast

He was the “sphinx” of Ivorian politics. Former President of Côte d’Ivoire Henri Konan Bédié passed away on Tuesday at the age of 89. He had been hospitalized in Abidjan after feeling unwell in his stronghold of Daoukro. Henri Konan Bédié left a lasting mark on his country’s political landscape for nearly 60 years, from the highest office to exile. Tributes and condolences are pouring in as the nation mourns, with a 10-day period of national mourning declared and flags flown at half-mast across the entire territory.

Also in this issue:

“A military intervention would be the last option on the table.” This is the statement from ECOWAS at the opening of the meeting of West African chiefs of staff in Abuja. At the same time, a delegation from the regional body is in Niger to negotiate with the coup leaders.

In Rwanda, the 28th African Women’s Basketball Championship is in full swing. The competition, held every two years, also serves as a qualification for the Women’s Basketball World Championships. Its organization is seen as another victory for Kigali, which prioritizes sports diplomacy and invests heavily in infrastructure.

