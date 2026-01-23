Kyiv mayor: Nearly 1,940 apartment blocks still without heating

Winter Under Siege: Kyiv’s Second Blackout and a City That Keeps Turning Toward Warmth

When the heat left Kyiv this week, it wasn’t the kind of silence that comes from doors closing on an apartment. It was the sudden hush of radiators gone cold, the low hum of refrigerators that becomes conspicuously loud, the paper-thin clatter of children’s shoes in hallways that were supposed to be warm. As of this morning, Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that 1,940 apartment buildings were still without heating after another Russian airstrike—a brutal reprise for families who thought they had just been put back on the grid after attacks in early January.

“We are reconnecting buildings for the second time in two weeks,” Mr Klitschko wrote on Telegram, a small administrative note that reads like the chronicle of a city that must relearn basic comforts every few days.

A city of steam and short breaths

Walk through Kyiv now and you’ll see it in the small things: steam rising from manhole covers like the city’s own breath, scarves pulled up to noses on buses running at half-capacity, and neighbors trading tea thermoses on stairwells. Outside a Soviet-era block in the Obolon district, a group of pensioners clustered around a mobile electric heater in a courtyard, their cheeks pink from the cold.

“You learn how to sleep with two layers,” said Olena, 68, who has lived in the same two-room apartment for forty years. “But it’s not the cold I fear. It’s when the heat might not come back at all.”

Temperatures across much of Ukraine have been well below 0°C, the kind of weather that turns a power cut into an immediate humanitarian problem. With more than one million households in Kyiv reported without electricity by President Volodymyr Zelensky earlier this week, what began as a military strike on infrastructure spilled instantly into the domestic realm: no heating, no hot water, no light for medical equipment or for those working from home.

Damage beyond the capital

Kyiv was not the only city that felt the shock. The latest strikes hit energy facilities and other critical infrastructure in Vinnytsia, Dnipro, Odesa, Zaporizhzhia, Poltava and Sumy regions, according to official briefings. For residents in these cities, the strikes are not abstract acts on a map; they are interrupted commutes, schools running on emergency generators, and supply chains that spring leaks.

“These attacks are aimed to break the routine of civilian life,” a Kyiv-based humanitarian coordinator told me. “When a power line falls, it doesn’t only take out a city block. It takes out hospitals’ ability to sterilize equipment, bakeries’ ovens, and the small shops that feed neighborhoods.”

Energy as a front line

Russia has framed the strikes as targeting the energy infrastructure that supposedly fuels Ukraine’s “military-industrial complex.” Kyiv fires back with stronger language, calling the deliberate targeting of civilian energy systems a war crime. The rhetorical divide—military necessity versus collective punishment—doesn’t change the immediate arithmetic of suffering.

Analysts say that damaging energy networks during winter has a multiplier effect: repair crews need safe access, spare parts, and time—three commodities that grow scarce under the threat of repeated strikes. “An electricity grid is like a living organism,” said Dr. Petro Lysenko, an energy systems analyst who has been monitoring Ukraine’s grid resilience. “You can patch it, reroute it, and isolate damaged nodes. But continuous attacks degrade not just hardware but institutional capacity—personnel fatigue, depleted materials, and the erosion of contingency plans.”

On the ground, improvised warmth

In neighborhoods where official reconnection lags, civic resilience becomes the thermostat. Volunteers set up warming centers in school gyms and cultural houses. Small businesses open back rooms as refuge spaces. A bakery in Holosiiv, for example, switched its ovens toward community service for two days, handing out loaves to elderly residents and hot tea to anyone who needed it.

“We are not waiting for miracle repairs,” said Marta, a volunteer organizing a warming point. “We bake, we share, we call the neighbors. It’s the only way to keep going and to keep hope alive.”

1,940 apartment buildings in Kyiv without heating (as of this morning)

More than 1,000,000 households in Kyiv reported without power after the strikes (per President Zelensky)

Regions affected include Vinnytsia, Dnipro, Odesa, Zaporizhzhia, Poltava, and Sumy

Collateral flames and cross-border consequences

The ripple extends beyond Ukraine. In Russia’s Penza region, debris from a downed drone reportedly struck an oil depot, causing a fire—one of four drones intercepted by air defenses, according to the regional governor Oleg Melnichenko. Authorities said there were no injuries, and emergency services were on the scene. The image is grim and global in its symbolism: fragments of a conflict that began on one border can set alight infrastructure on the other, illustrating how modern conflict can spill across lines in unpredictable ways.

Diplomacy moves as sirens wail

As rockets and drones carved their marks across infrastructure, diplomats moved across deserts. Ukrainian, U.S., and Russian officials convened in the United Arab Emirates for security talks this week—work accelerated after a U.S.-drafted plan to end the war was discussed in Moscow by top U.S. negotiators with President Putin. Diplomacy, it seems, is trying to outrun a missile clock.

“Talks are necessary, even urgent,” said a senior Western diplomat who asked not to be named given the sensitivity of the discussions. “But negotiations won’t stick if the weapons keep arriving each week. What will hold any peace is the protection of civilians—not just words.”

What does this mean for the rest of the world?

When energy and civic infrastructure become targets, the damage is not only local. Global energy markets pay attention. Humanitarian flows—donors, aid logistics, refugee routes—are reshaped. And the norms of war, long tested but essential, strain under new tactics. Europe has watched as its deadliest conflict since World War II grinds on, and many question what deterrence looks like in a world where electricity is as strategic as ammo.

Ask yourself: would our cities be resilient enough to handle prolonged outages? How should the international community protect critical civilian infrastructure in an era of long-distance, low-cost strikes? These are not hypothetical questions for Ukrainians; they are urgent operational problems.

For Kyiv’s residents, the calculations are more immediate. The city’s reconnection efforts offer relief, if only temporarily. But the broader human story is of people who stitch their lives back together every morning with tea, shared generators, and the stubborn domestic rituals that declare, “We will not let our lives be defined only by what flies overhead.”

Closing

In the stairwell where Olena lives, a child slammed a door and laughed despite the cold, a small sound against a hard week. “If we can still laugh,” she said, “then someone still believes we will be warm again.” In the interim, Kyiv keeps reconnecting—apartment by apartment, person by person—because cities are, at their best, made of the ordinary things people cannot afford to lose: light to read by, warmth to sleep under, and the company of neighbors who will share a cup of tea in the dark.