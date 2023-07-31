Live: Ukrainian Drone Attack on Russian Police Station

The drone attacks by Ukraine against Russia have been increasing in recent days. A police station was targeted in the night in the border region of Bryansk in Russia. A similar incursion targeted the Russian capital on Sunday. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that the “war” is coming “onto Russian territory.” Follow the latest developments in the war in Ukraine.

07:54 AM: Ukrainian drone attack on a police station in Russia. During the night, a Ukrainian drone attack targeted a police station in the Russian region of Bryansk, which is bordering Ukraine. There were no casualties, according to regional governor Alexander Bogomaz.

“Ukrainian forces attacked the Troubtchevsk district last night,” wrote Alexander Bogomaz on Telegram. “A drone struck the police station in this district. No casualties,” he added, stating that the windows and roof of the building were damaged.

The drone attacks on Russian territory and the 2014 annexed Crimea peninsula have increased in recent weeks, amid a counter-offensive by Kiev that began in early June.

Essential news from July 30th

Russia announced that it repelled two separate Ukrainian drone attacks during the night, targeting a major business district in Moscow and annexed Crimea, with no casualties. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that the war is coming “to Russia, to its strategic centers and military bases.”

Meanwhile, Pope Francis called on Russian authorities to return to the agreement that allowed for the export of Ukrainian cereals via the Black Sea, despite the war, citing the millions of people suffering from hunger.

Reuters