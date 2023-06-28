WORLD NEWS

Macron receives Stoltenberg: the French president and the NATO chief will discuss Russia – France 24

By hanad

Published on: 28/06/2023 – 18:28 Modified on: 28/06/2023 – 18:30

07:24 © France 24

Tonight, Emmanuel Macron receives Jens Stoltenberg at the Elysée to take stock of the situation, after the chaotic weekend in Russia. NATO said it was ready to face any “threat” that the presence of Wagner’s boss in Belarus would cause. Analysis by Bruno Daroux, our international columnist.

