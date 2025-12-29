Myanmar’s pro-military party declares massive lead in latest poll

Ballots Under Watch: Myanmar’s Election and the Quiet Hum of a Country at War

They opened the schools and community halls as polling stations, the same rooms where children once recited poems and elders debated village matters over tea. But on the morning after the first phase of voting, the atmosphere felt less like civic bustle and more like a careful performance.

“People come to the ballot box with their heads down,” said a shopkeeper in a township outside the capital, speaking softly as if the walls had ears. “Some cling to hope. More hold their breath.”

Officials from the Union Solidarity and Development Party, the pro-military force that has become the public face of junta power, told journalists they had taken an overwhelming share of the seats contested in this round — reportedly 82 out of 102 lower-house slots that were up for grabs. If accurate, that would be a crushing victory in the areas where voting went ahead, and a stark reversal from the last competitive election six years ago when the National League for Democracy swept to power.

But headlines of triumph ring hollow to many. For readers who follow the long arc of Myanmar’s politics, this is less a story of ballots winning battles than of institutions hollowed out and ballots used to stage legitimacy. After the armed forces seized power in 2021, the country’s leading civilian party was dissolved and its leader — the Nobel laureate long synonymous with Myanmar’s democracy movement — was imprisoned. The streets that once echoed with campaign rallies have been spent by conflict, displacement and a growing, subterranean resistance.

What Voting Looked Like

In the capital, Naypyidaw, officials say the USDP claimed all eight townships that reported counts. In smaller towns and peri-urban districts, turnout varied wildly. In some places, voters queued early, clutching ink-stained fingers and voting slips; in others, polling stations closed with more press photographers than people casting ballots.

“I went to vote because my father taught me to do my duty,” said a retiree who gave his name as U Soe, settling into a plastic chair in front of a makeshift polling booth. “But when the soldiers smile and ask who I voted for, how can I be sure it was free?”

Those uncertainties are not merely individual. Human rights groups, foreign diplomats, and U.N. officials have raised alarms ahead of the election, arguing that the environment is riddled with coercion, bans on certain parties, threats to voters and candidates — and the very real absence of the most popular pre-coup party from the ballot sheet.

Between the Lines: Why So Many Call It a Sham

To understand the skepticism, consider the mechanics: an electoral commission overseen by authorities aligned with the military, a slate of candidates that includes many military allies, and voting that could not be held in nearly one in five constituencies because of active conflict. When institutions are captured in this way, the rituals of democracy — ballots, counting, podiums — can be repurposed as theatre.

“This isn’t an election so much as an effort to paper over reality,” said an analyst who tracks Southeast Asian security and asked not to be named for fear of reprisals. “The key pieces are missing: free competition, independent observers, unimpeded campaigning. What remains is a shell.”

The psychological weight of that shell is heavy. Many residents talk of quiet forms of resistance: empty polling booths, family members refusing to be photographed, community centers turned into relief hubs for those fleeing frontline violence instead of vibrant campaign offices.

Numbers on the Ground

Official tallies from the Union Election Commission have been slow to materialize, and international verification is limited. Still, the raw contours are clear: voting occurred in the majority of the 102 townships scheduled for this phase but could not proceed in significant pockets because fighting and insecurity made it impossible. The coup that toppled the civilian government has since fractured the country, giving rise to hundreds of local militia groups and deepening alliances between pro-democracy fighters and long-standing ethnic armies.

Estimates vary, but the human cost has been high: thousands have been arrested, tens of thousands displaced, and many communities remain under daily threat. The election, while billed by the junta as the path back to civilian rule, unfolds against this grim backdrop.

Voices from the Ground

On the outskirts of a town where a polling station had closed early, a young teacher wrapped in a scarf lit a cigarette only once the journalists were gone. “I remember when the classroom was full of laughter,” she said. “Now I teach a room of refugees. We were promised a return to normalcy. Instead, they give us a vote while our homes burn.”

Local civil society activists spoke of intimidation: announcements by township leaders, lists circulated of preferred candidates, and whispered threats in tea shops. An aid worker passing through said the election was diverting scarce resources from emergency relief efforts at a moment when they were needed most.

A military officer briefing reporters in Naypyidaw insisted otherwise. “We guarantee a free and fair election,” he said firmly. “This process is our way of returning power to a peaceful, civilian government.” He added that the military would not allow its name to be tarnished, a line repeated by state media across morning bulletins.

What This Means Beyond Borders

Myanmar’s electoral drama is not an isolated spectacle; it’s emblematic of a wider global trend where authoritarian leaders use elections to mask repression. From Hanoi to Harare, regimes that lack popular legitimacy often stage contests that generate the appearance of consent without the substance. For the international community, the dilemma is familiar: how to respond to a poll that exists simultaneously as a potential step toward political normalcy and a tool of control.

“Elections are not pampered with legitimacy by default,” an international scholar of electoral law commented. “They require free debate, free movement, free media — and most importantly, the freedom to lose.”

What Happens Next?

The current phase is only the beginning. Two further rounds of voting are slated in the coming weeks, with hundreds of seats across the country still to be contested. Observers say the final picture will depend not only on ballots cast in safe quarters but on whether millions of displaced people and communities under siege can participate at all.

For Myanmar’s ordinary people, the stakes are tangible. Will this election return power to civilians? Will it entrench military rule? Will it ease the burdens of displacement and economic hardship? Or will it cement a new normal where democracy exists mostly on paper?

As dusk fell over the capital after the first day, a woman carrying a bundle of market vegetables paused under a streetlight and looked up at the distant silhouette of government buildings. “They tell us to vote for peace,” she said. “But peace doesn’t come from a ballot unless your neighbor can also choose.”

Read, Reflect, React

What do you think a free election looks like in a country at war? If legitimacy requires consent, how should the international community respond when consent can be coerced? These are not abstract questions. They ask us to decide whether process alone is enough or whether substance — genuine competition, safety, and freedom — matters more.

For those watching from afar, Myanmar’s ballots are a reminder: democracy is fragile, and its rituals can be as deceptive as they are vital. To witness an election is not always to witness democratic renewal; sometimes it is to watch a contest over the story a regime wants told. The people on the ground, though, still tell their own stories — in whispers, in votes, and sometimes, in defiance.