New climate report: 2025 ranked third-warmest year ever recorded

We’ve Crossed a Threshold — and the Planet Is Speaking in Heat

On a bright winter morning in a small coastal town in Portugal, fisherman Luís Mendes stood watching a sea that no longer felt familiar.

“The water is warmer than my memory allows,” he said, hand shading his eyes against a glare that, until recently, would have been softened by a cool breeze. “The sardines move differently. The winds come from new directions. You can taste the heat in the air.”

Across the globe, scientists have just delivered a blunt, data-driven echo of that everyday unease. The European Copernicus Climate Change Service has confirmed what many had feared and few wanted to normalize: 2025 was the third warmest year on record, and — for the first time — the global average temperature over the past three years has been more than 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.

Numbers That Nudge and Numb

These are not abstract benchmarks. The average global surface air temperature for 2025 sat about 1.47°C above the 1850–1900 baseline, following a record-shattering 1.6°C in 2024. Together, those years helped push the three-year mean past the 1.5°C threshold that has anchored international climate targets for nearly a decade.

“We are living through a new chapter,” said a senior scientist at a European climate modeling center. “For long, 1.5°C was a theoretical ceiling. Now it’s a lived phase — at least for the recent window we’ve measured. That has consequences we can already begin to measure in lives, crops, cities and coastlines.”

The report is unambiguous on another front: the last 11 years are the warmest 11 on record. The past decade-plus is no statistical blip — it is a relentless climb. And while a short-term, three-year exceedance of 1.5°C does not amount to a formal breach of the Paris Agreement — which concerns longer-term averages — the trajectory makes the goal of keeping warming “well below 2°C, and ideally 1.5°C,” increasingly elusive.

How did we get here?

Greenhouse gases: Continued emissions from fossil fuels, combined with weaker uptake by forests and soils, have kept atmospheric concentrations at record highs.

Ocean warmth and El Niño: Sea-surface temperatures reached exceptional levels, in part because of a naturally occurring El Niño pattern, amplified by the background heating from climate change.

Atmospheric variability: Shifts in cloud cover, aerosols and circulation patterns have further tipped the scales toward warmth in many regions.

Not Just Hotter — Wilder

Heat is not a solitary threat. It is a multiplier. A warmer atmosphere holds more moisture, fueling heavier rains in some places and longer droughts in others. It presses into the chemistry of wildfires and lengthens their seasons. It nudges ice into rapid retreat and raises seas, inch by inch, toward homes and harbors.

“It’s the extremes that bite,” said a strategic climate lead at a European forecasting institute. “Long-term averages tell one story. But what damages communities — what forces people from their land, what kills crops and infrastructure — are the extreme events: heatwaves, fires, deluges.”

Europe felt that bite in 2025. The continent recorded multiple heatwaves, some arriving unusually early and lingering far longer than historical patterns predicted. June brought a heatwave that stretched from the UK’s green hills to the olive groves of Greece. Wildfires, fed by parched vegetation and persistent heat, drove Europe’s highest annual total wildfire emissions on record.

From the Arctic’s melting ice to Antarctica’s warm anomalies — which set a new record for the continent — the signs were everywhere. Half of the world’s land area experienced more days than usual where the “feels-like” temperature hit 32°C or above, a level the World Health Organization associates with heightened mortality from heat stress.

Voices on the Ground

Firefighter Ana Kovács, who’s spent summers battling blazes across the Mediterranean, described the season to me like this: “The fire moves faster. It behaves unpredictably — as if we’re seeing new chapters of the same story written with different ink. We used to plan for a few weeks of fire. Now it is a season without clear end.”

For farmers, the math is brutal and immediate. In central Italy, olive grower Maria Conti watched her harvest shrink as trees dropped fruit prematurely. “My grandfather told me a story about the year when the olives were the sweetest,” she said. “Those years are whispered now. We harvest less, we sell more oil for less, and we pray for rain that sometimes comes too late.”

A public health nurse in a London borough noted an uptick in heat-related calls: “We’re seeing older patients who used to manage with a cardigan now needing cooling support. It’s small things that reveal the scale — the cooling center queues, the prescriptions for heat-related ailments.”

The Policy Crossroads

Ten years ago, governments came together in Paris and promised to steer a precarious planet away from the worst outcomes. Now, voices in policy and science are grappling with two intertwined tasks: sharply reducing emissions and managing the “overshoot” — the near-term realities of a warmer world.

“We must plan for what is already unavoidable — sea-rise adaptation, resilient food systems, public cooling strategies — while cutting emissions faster than most models predicted,” said a climate policy analyst in Brussels. “The decisions policymakers make in the next five years will define how harsh the next fifty are.”

Some projections suggest that, at current rates, the long-term global average might cross the 1.5°C limit before 2030 — more than a decade earlier than many assumed when the Paris Agreement was signed. That both alarms and galvanizes: alarm for the risks we now face; galvanization for the scale of mitigations and investments required.

What Can We Do — and What Will You Do?

There are pragmatic steps nations and communities can take: urban cooling programs, strengthened emergency response, soil and forest restoration, resilient infrastructure, and a much faster transition off fossil fuels. But as with any great challenge, public will and everyday choices shape the arc.

So I ask you, the reader: when you feel the heat this summer, will you see only discomfort, or will you recall that these temperatures are a signal — an urgent one — about the choices we collectively make? Will you engage with local planning, vote for climate-ready leadership, support sustainable businesses, or push for housing and health support for the most vulnerable?

There is room for hope wrapped in realism. The science is clearer than ever; the impacts are measurable and personalized; and the tools for a lower-carbon future exist. But the clock is ticking. The question is not only whether we can keep warming from spiraling further; it is whether we will rise to the kind of societal change those technical solutions demand.

Closing Thought

Back in Portugal, Luís Mendes hauled in a small net and smiled with a resigned sort of affection. “We adapt,” he said. “We plant different things, change our hours on the boat. But adaptation without prevention is a river without banks. At some point the current will be too strong.”

The recent climate data offers both a warning and a map: it pinpoints where the current has already shifted, and where we still have choices to build stronger banks. Which side will we choose?