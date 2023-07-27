Niger Coup d’État: Army Announces “Supporting the Declaration” of the Putschists

The Chief of Staff of the country’s armed forces announced on Thursday that he “subscribes to the declaration” of the coup leaders. President Mohamed Bazoum has been detained by the presidential guard since Wednesday, borders have been closed, and a curfew has been imposed. Russia, the European Union, and the UN are calling for his “immediate release.”

3 minutes

The Chief of Staff of the Niger’s armed forces announced on Thursday, July 27, that he “subscribes to the declaration” of the coup leaders, which was read on national television on Wednesday evening, putting an end to President Mohamed Bazoum’s regime. The president is currently being held captive by members of the presidential guard.

“The military command of the Niger Armed Forces (FAN)” has “decided to subscribe to the declaration of the Defense and Security Forces,” states a statement signed by the Chief of Staff, General Abdou Sidikou Issa, in order to “avoid a deadly confrontation between different forces.”

On Wednesday evening, the coup leaders in Niger – a country plagued by terrorist violence and previously an ally of Western countries – announced on national television that they had overthrown democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum, who has been in power since 2021.

“We, the Defense and Security Forces (FDS), gathered within the National Council for the Safeguarding of the Fatherland (CNSP), have decided to put an end to the regime that you know,” said Colonel Major Amadou Abdramane, surrounded by nine other soldiers in uniform. “This follows the continuous deterioration of the security situation, economic and social mismanagement.”

He affirmed the CNSP’s commitment to “respect all commitments made by Niger,” reassuring both “the national and international community regarding the respect for the physical and moral integrity of the deposed authorities in accordance with the principles of human rights.”

“All institutions arising from the 7th Republic are suspended, the ministry secretaries-general will take care of current affairs, the Defense and Security Forces are managing the situation, and all external partners are requested not to interfere,” the declaration further states.

Borders closed and curfew

Furthermore, “land and air borders are closed until the situation is stabilized” and “a curfew is imposed from today (Wednesday) from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. (9 p.m. to 4 a.m. GMT) throughout the territory until further notice.”

On on Thursday morning, the Niger Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hassoumi Massoudou, called on “the rebellious officers” to “return to ranks,” affirming that demands can be “obtained through dialogue.”

Identifying himself as the “interim prime minister,” he also stated that he has spoken to President Bazoum and declared that he is doing well.

Chief of the interim government, I call on all democrats, all patriots, to thwart this adventure that carries all the dangers for our country. Long live democracy, long live Niger.

— Hassoumi Massoudou (@HassoumiMassou1) July 27, 2023

With AFP