Niger: Military officers announce the overthrow of President Bazoum, border closures.

A group of soldiers declared on Wednesday evening on Nigerien television that they had overthrown President Mohamed Bazoum and suspended “all institutions.” They also announced the closure of borders and the implementation of a curfew.

The President of Niger, Mohamed Bazoum, has been overthrown, announced a group of soldiers late Wednesday evening on national television.

This group made this announcement in a statement read by one of them on national television in Niamey, on behalf of a National Council for the Safeguarding of the Nation (CNSP).

“We, defense and security forces, gathered within the CNSP, have decided to end the regime that you know,” said Colonel-Major Amadou Abdramane, surrounded by nine other soldiers in uniform, referring to President Bazoum. “Borders are closed and a curfew has been decreed,” they added, reading a press release.

Mohamed Bazoum was held captive on Wednesday in his presidential palace in the capital city of Niger, Niamey, by members of the presidential guard, according to a security source.

More information coming soon.

(With AFP and Reuters)