Nine killed in bar shooting on Johannesburg’s outskirts

Nine people were killed after a gunmen opened fire at a bar outside Johannesburg, the second such shooting in South Africa this month.

Ten more were wounded in the early morning attack at the tavern in the Bekkersdal township, in a gold mining area around 40km southwest of the city.

It follows a shooting at a tavern near Pretoria on 6 December when gunmen killed a dozen people, including a three-year-old child.

Most of the attackers were armed with pistols and one had an AK-47 rifle, deputy provincial police commissioner Major General Fred Kekana told SABC television from the scene.

“They entered the tavern and randomly shot at the patrons, unprovoked,” he said.

Three people were killed inside the bar and others were killed as they fled the scene, with the attackers continuing to shoot as they left, he said.

“It’s also reported that after they shot the people, they searched them. They took their valuables, including cell phones,” Mr Kekana said.

The dead included a driver from an online car-hailing service who was driving past.

“It’s pure criminality,” Mr Kekana said. Police launched a manhunt for the attackers and appealed for public assistance.

Residents watch as South African Police Service officers gather at the scene of the attack at a tavern in Bekkersdal

South Africa, the continent’s most industrialised nation, is grappling with a high crime rate, much of it driven by organised gangs.

The country is awash with legal and illegal firearms, and shootings are common, often fuelled by gang rivalry and competition between informal businesses.

The tavern hit in the Pretoria attack earlier this month was an unlicenced outlet in a hostel for migrant workers.

The dead included children aged three, 12 and 16.

The country was also shocked by the daylight assassination in central Johannesburg last week of a popular former radio presenter known as DJ Warras.

The 40-year-old, whose real name was Warris Stock, was fatally shot on 16 December outside a building that he had visited as part of his work with a private security company.

In another high-profile killing, a witness in a corruption inquiry was shot dead in front of his family on 5 December, just weeks after testifying against a municipal police chief.

The murder of Marius Van der Merwe, 41, reignited a debate about the targeting of whistleblowers who provide information related to crime and corruption, including the public sector and cases implicating government officials.

South Africa has one of the highest murder rates in the world, with an average of 63 people killed each day between April and September, according to police data.