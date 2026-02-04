Norwegian Crown Princess’s Son Firmly Denies Rape Allegations

A Winter Trial and a Kingdom Watching

On a brisk morning in Oslo, the city felt unusually small. Cameras lined the sidewalks like an uninvited parade; commuters glanced up from their phones; a hush—part curiosity, part unease—fell over the courthouse steps. Inside, Marius Borg Høiby, 29, sat for the first day of a trial that has sent ripples through Norway’s royal household and into living rooms across the country.

This is not a tale of crowns or coronations. It is a story of a son, a family, a legal system and a nation trying to reconcile privacy with public accountability. It is also, as historian Trond Noren Isaksen warned before the hearings, “the most serious crisis to hit the Norwegian royal family in peacetime.”

The Charges and the Pleas

The indictment is long: 38 counts in total. On opening day, Høiby pleaded not guilty to the most severe accusations—four counts of rape and one count of domestic violence. He conceded guilt, however, on a cluster of lesser charges: one count of offensive sexual behavior, driving too fast and driving without a valid license, among other infractions. Under Norwegian law, defendants can also plead partial guilt; in this case, Høiby admitted to being partially liable for aggravated assault and reckless behavior.

“He will not be handled tougher or milder because he is part of this family,” prosecutor Sturla Henriksbøe told the court, underscoring a principle Norway likes to believe in: the impartiality of its justice system.

Defense counsel Ellen Holager Andenaes pushed back with equal force, not over the merits of the evidence but over the climate surrounding the case. “The press coverage—which the defendant sees as 10,000 press articles written about him… He has experienced books being written about him, and more are coming,” she told the judges, suggesting that fair treatment had been compromised by relentless media glare.

The Possible Penalties

If convicted on the most serious counts, Høiby faces multiple years behind bars. Yet the courtroom is not just about potential sentencing; it is about how a state holds its citizens to account when those citizens happen to be linked to institutions that are symbolic as well as private.

Family Ties and Public Duty

Høiby’s mother, Crown Princess Mette-Marit, has been forced into an awkward public contrition of a different kind. Days before the trial, she apologised for maintaining contact with Jeffrey Epstein after his 2008 conviction—an admission that reopened old wounds and invited fresh scrutiny. The apology was terse but significant: a rare acknowledgment of poor judgement from a person who occupies a space between the private and the ceremonial.

Crown Prince Haakon, who will not attend the proceedings, issued a statement that mixed familial love with civic distance. “We love him. He is an important part of our family. He is a Norwegian citizen, so he has the same responsibilities as everyone else, as well as the same rights,” he said, also expressing sympathy for the alleged victims: “We think about them. We know many are going through a difficult time.”

Outside Voices: A Nation in Conversation

Oslo’s cafes have become informal salons for the issue. At one table near the courthouse a barista paused when asked about the mood. “People are torn,” she said. “There’s loyalty to the family, but there’s also a demand for fairness—especially from younger people.”

Opinion polls reflect that ambivalence in numbers. A poll for Verdens Gang reported support for keeping the monarchy down to 61% from 72% the previous year, while a Norstat survey for NRK put support at about 70% in January of the same cycle. Those figures may seem contradictory, but they reveal a public that is both steady in institutional affection and sensitive to scandals that call the institution’s moral standing into question.

Context: A Royal Family Under Strain

To understand why this trial resonates so strongly, it helps to look at the wider context. King Harald, Europe’s oldest reigning monarch at 88, scaled back public duties in 2024 after health complications that included treatment for an infection and the insertion of a pacemaker. Crown Princess Mette-Marit herself lives with pulmonary fibrosis and has been on a waiting list for a lung transplant. Princess Märtha Louise stepped back from official engagements in 2022 to pursue private ventures—choices that have sometimes unsettled traditionalists.

These personal trials, combined with headlines about relationships and controversial public projects, mean the royal family now navigates a more scrutinised, more skeptical public stage than in decades past.

What This Trial Asks Us

How do you balance compassion for a family member with a collective demand for justice? When a person connected to national symbolism stands accused, does the institution itself suffer—or does it in some ways make the state’s commitment to the rule of law more visible?

Local Color: Oslo in Winter

Outside the courtroom, Oslo displayed its ordinary textures: a tram jingling past, a grandmother walking a dachshund, a group of students huddled over textbooks. A market vendor selling brunost (brown cheese) offered a spare comment: “We want fairness. We also don’t want the monarchy to vanish because of one difficult case.” His voice held both affection for tradition and a pragmatic wish to see institutions tested, not toppled.

The Larger Picture

This trial is not simply a family drama on public display. It intersects with broader global conversations about power, privilege and the media’s appetite for scandal. In an era when social media accelerates reputational damage and courts wrestle with privacy protections, Høiby’s case becomes a lens through which we consider the architecture of justice.

Norway’s constitution is clear: the king is the ceremonial head of state while political authority rests with parliament and government. Yet symbolism matters. When a monarchy is under strain, popular support can shift quickly, as those polls hint. Will the institution weather this moment? Will the family and the nation emerge with greater trust in their systems or with deeper skepticism?

Closing Questions

As the trial unfolds, we might ask: What does accountability look like in a democracy that prizes equality? Can a society maintain affection for an institution while demanding that those connected to it be held to the same standards as any citizen?

These are not rhetorical questions for Norway alone. They are questions for any country where private lives and public symbolism collide—questions that will continue to reverberate long after the courthouse empties and the cameras move on.