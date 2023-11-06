Opposition Leader Malema Urges Renaming of Springboks in South Africa

Malema Calls for New Name and Symbol for Springbok Rugby Team,Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has called for a new name and symbol for the Springbok rugby team.

Malema argues that the Springbok name and emblem are apartheid symbols and should be replaced with new ones that reflect South Africa’s democratic values.

Malema’s comments come after the Springboks won the World Cup Rugby tournament in France, beating New Zealand’s All Blacks in the final. The Boks became the first team to win four world titles since the tournament’s inception.

12,000 Eastern Cape Pupils Forced to Walk to School

The Eastern Cape transport department is struggling to keep up with the demand for scholar transport due to a limited budget, forcing 12,000 pupils to walk more than 10km to schools across the province, reports News24.

The department ferries 125,000 of 137,000 needy pupils desperate for transport, adding that the shortfall is caused by its limited budget of R694 million.

The children, some as young as six, have no access to scholar transport and have to brave thick bushes and strong flowing rivers just to get to school.

The Auditor-General has raised concerns about internal control deficiencies and misuse of state resources related to scholar transport, calling for the implementation of digital systems and improved oversight.

Roads Agency Officials Jet Off to Prague Despite Budget Shortfall

The South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) has underspent its budget on non-toll roads for the past four years, while also canceling R9.3 billion worth of tenders due to procurement challenges, reports Carol Paton in an exclusive.

Despite these financial issues, Sanral sent 29 officials to an international conference in Prague last month at a cost of R3.1 million, which directly conflicts with Treasury rules. Sanral’s poor financial performance is also underscored by its failure to meet road targets.

The Auditor-General has expressed concerns about Sanral’s financial viability, linked to conditions set by the Treasury to access allocated funds. Despite these issues, Sanral’s board chair earned R3.1 million in 2022/23, double that of the chairs at Eskom and Transnet.