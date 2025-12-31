PM Hamze discusses Israeli interference in Somalia’s independence with Chinese Ambassador

Dec 31 (Jowhar)-The Prime Minister of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Mr. Hamze Abdi Barre, today received in his office the Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Somalia, Mr. Wang Yu, and discussed ways to jointly address Israel’s blatant interference in the territorial sovereignty of the Republic of Somalia and defend the interests of the two countries based on security and political cooperation.

The Prime Minister shared with the Ambassador the Federal Government of Somalia’s commitment to defending national interests, safeguarding the unity and territorial integrity of the country, and continuous efforts to eradicate terrorist groups to ensure security and overall peace in Somalia.

The Ambassador of the Chinese Government, Mr. Wang Yu, affirmed that his Government fully supports the territorial integrity of the Federal Republic of Somalia and is committed to respecting the sovereignty and unity of the Somali people, noting that they always stand by the people and government of Somalia.

Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre thanked the Ambassador for standing with the People’s Republic of China in responding to Israel’s intervention and for expressing its position at the United Nations Security Council meeting in defense of the unity, independence, and territorial integrity of the Republic of Somalia.