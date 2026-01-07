Power restored in Berlin after city’s longest blackout since World War II

When Berlin Went Dark: Five Frigid Days of Candles, Generators and Questions

On a cold morning in late winter, streets that usually hum with trams and the steady breath of a capital were unseasonably quiet. Shops that open at seven were shuttered. Apartment blocks in Zehlendorf and beyond remained black, their faces blank against a pale sky. For many Berliners, the lights did not come back for days — not because of a storm, but because someone, authorities say, set fire to high-voltage cables near a gas-fired power plant. The result: a blackout that city officials now call the longest the city has experienced since the Second World War.

By this afternoon, the city reported power had been fully restored to roughly 45,000 households and more than 2,000 businesses — but not before more than 100,000 people had lived through a bleak, exhausting limbo. “We sat around the kitchen table, all of us wrapped in blankets, and we tried to keep the kids calm,” said Martina Köhler, a nurse and resident of Zehlendorf, voice still tight with fatigue. “It wasn’t just the cold. It was the not-knowing.”

What happened — and who claimed responsibility

Local police and federal prosecutors say the outage began last Saturday when incendiary devices were placed against high-voltage cables feeding a southern Berlin gas plant. The blaze did not merely trip breakers; it damaged infrastructure in ways that required delicate repair and long hours of manual work.

A far-left environmental collective calling itself “Vulkangruppe” – the Volcano Group – stepped forward in an online statement the following day. “Our target is the fossil fuel industry, not the people of Berlin,” the group declared. “We sought to make the chains of extractive energy visible.” Whether their intention matched the outcome is now a matter of legal and moral debate.

City engineers described a patchwork recovery. “These cables are not like household wiring,” explained Dr. Jens Marquardt, head of Berlin’s grid operations. “They’re part of a network that needs careful testing. One damaged splice can propagate faults across districts. Repairs are painstaking work under stressful conditions.” Marquardt estimated that the technical fixes would take several days even in normal weather; in freezing temperatures and with equipment and crews stretched thin, the timeline stretched further.

Emergency response: people helping people

What the blackout revealed most vividly was a familiar Berlin trait: when systems failed, communities stepped forward. Bundeswehr soldiers refueled emergency generators. Volunteers from Technisches Hilfswerk (THW), the federal civil relief agency, wheeled diesel units into neighborhoods. The German Red Cross set up heated shelters — with beds, warm drinks and the muted companionship that comes of shared hardship.

“We had elderly people who couldn’t heat their apartments, families who needed formula warmed for babies, and someone with oxygen equipment,” said Anna Richter, a Red Cross volunteer. “It became a neighborhood effort. People brought hot soup from cafés that somehow were still managing, others shared USB chargers and power banks. It was small acts of defiance against the cold.”

Generators powered critical sites and distribution hubs.

Military personnel assisted with logistics and refueling.

Heated shelters offered beds and medical checks, coordinated by NGOs.

Services disrupted, lives unsettled

The blackout was not merely an inconvenience. Train services were interrupted, internet access was spotty in parts of the city, and there were initial reports of hospitals shifting to backup power. “Our intensive care units were on emergency generators; they ran well, but any disruption creates risk,” said a hospital administrator who asked not to be named. “It puts an extraordinary pressure on staff who must monitor everything manually.”

Small businesses that rely on refrigeration, cafés that depend on early morning foot traffic, and craftspeople working in tiny studios saw livelihoods suspended. For a generation of Berliners accustomed to a near-constant digital life, the silence of screens and cash registers had a surreal quality.

Data and context: a fragile tapestry

Berlin’s population of about 3.7 million is just a fraction of Germany’s roughly 83 million people, but the incident has rippled outward in the national conversation about infrastructure resilience. Germany has been undergoing a rapid energy transition: since the early 2000s renewables have grown to generate roughly half of the country’s electricity in certain months, and the nation is phasing out nuclear power and plotting an end to coal by 2038.

Yet while the energy mix shifts, much of the physical grid remains decades-old and vulnerable to targeted damage. In the past year, Germany reported a series of sabotage incidents on rail infrastructure and a rising number of cyberattacks on critical systems, leading the Federal Office for Information Security (BSI) to warn of heightened threats. “Physical and digital security must go hand in hand,” said Prof. Katrin Vogel, an expert in infrastructure security. “A nation can electrify its energy generation, but if the arteries — the transmission lines and switches — are brittle, the body is at risk.”

Legal pursuit and moral reckoning

Federal prosecutors have opened an investigation into the sabotage and the group that claimed responsibility. The legal angle will determine whether members of Vulkangruppe are held criminally liable and what charges may apply. Beyond the courtrooms, though, the episode has inflamed public debate about means and ends.

“Civil disobedience has a long history in environmental activism,” said Marco Lenz, a political sociologist at Humboldt University. “But there’s a line between symbolic action and actions that risk civilian safety. When hospitals and homes are plunged into darkness, the moral calculus changes. People who might agree with the goals of fossil fuel opposition find the tactics alienating.”

Some Berliners expressed anger and fear rather than abstract debate. “We were cold, yes, but we were also scared that something worse could happen,” said Viktor, a shop owner in Steglitz. “Sabotage that affects people’s daily lives isn’t protest. It’s violence.”

After the lights: what comes next?

As power returned, the immediate crisis eased. Generators were packed away, shelters closed, and buses resumed full service. But the questions linger: How vulnerable are modern cities to small groups with a clear aim and the willingness to damage physical infrastructure? How should democracies balance robust security with the right to protest? And what investments are needed to harden grids — both physical and cyber — against future attacks?

For now, Berlin limps back to routine. Neighbors exchange stories about who had the last gas stove standing, about the elderly couple who were guided to a shelter by teenagers, about the bakery that gave out warm rolls to volunteers. Small scenes, repeats of community resilience, mark the city’s recovery.

So I ask you, reader: when an entire city’s lights blink out, what do we expect first—the steady hands of technicians, the moral outrage of a public, or the consolation of a neighbor’s hot tea? And what should a modern society be willing to change so that such an outage cannot be repeated?

Berlin has its lights back, but a peculiar darkness remains — the shadow of vulnerability, of debate, and of a future in which energy systems will remain both battleground and lifeline. How we respond now will shape whether the next blackout is a short story or a chapter in a longer decline.