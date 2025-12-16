President Hassan receives a high-ranking delegation from the Swedish government

President Hassan welcomed a high-ranking delegation from the Swedish government today at the presidential palace in a move to strengthen diplomatic ties between the two countries. The delegation, led by Sweden’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, arrived in Somalia to discuss various issues of mutual interest and cooperation.

During the meeting, President Hassan expressed his gratitude for the continued support and partnership between the two nations. He emphasized the importance of collaboration in areas such as trade, security, and development in order to promote peace and stability in the region.

The Swedish delegation commended Somalia for its efforts in advancing democracy and rebuilding the country after years of conflict. They reaffirmed their commitment to providing aid and support in various sectors including education, healthcare, and infrastructure.

Both parties discussed potential areas for further cooperation, including trade agreements, investment opportunities, and joint initiatives to combat terrorism and piracy in the region. President Hassan highlighted the need for continued assistance in rebuilding the country’s economy and infrastructure, and the Swedish delegation pledged their support in these efforts.

The meeting concluded with a renewed commitment to strengthening the bond between Somalia and Sweden and working together towards a more prosperous and peaceful future for both nations. The visit of the Swedish delegation marks a significant step in enhancing bilateral relations and fostering greater cooperation between the two countries.