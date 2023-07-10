Recep Tayyip Erdogan agrees to ratify Sweden’s NATO membership, Stoltenberg announces

Turkey agreed on Monday to ratify Sweden’s membership of NATO, said the secretary general of the transatlantic alliance, Jens Stoltenberg, who met with Turkish and Swedish leaders in Vilnius, Lithuania, ahead of the two-day NATO summit.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has agreed to support Sweden’s NATO membership, which he has blocked for more than a year, announced on Monday (July 10th) that the Alliance’s Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg hailed “a historic day”.

“I am pleased to announce that President Erdogan has agreed to send Sweden’s accession protocol ‘to the Turkish parliament’ as soon as possible and to work with the assembly to secure ratification,” the official told Reuters. about a meeting with the Turkish leader and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, on the eve of a NATO summit in Vilnius.

AFP