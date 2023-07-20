Eye on Africa

Reporters – Coming soon on : Russia-Africa, network of influence

A few days before the second summit between Russia and Africa, on July 27 and 28 in Saint Petersburg, is interested in the mechanisms of Russian influence on the African continent. In a special issue of Reporters, we investigated pan-African activists suspected of being relays for Kremlin ideologues. Who are they, what is their network, what is their political influence? Experience a preview of an excerpt from “Russia-Africa, the network of influence”, on the eve of its broadcast on the Internet on Friday, July 21 and on air on Saturday, July 22.

This study is part of an investigative work carried out by and RFI, “Russian Influences in Africa”, a series of reports that can be found on rfi.fr and france24.com.

