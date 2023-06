Crystal meth is a highly addictive drug that is considered one of the most dangerous drugs in the world. “Poor man’s cocaine” is made from over-the-counter ingredients. Its consumption in Europe is growing, and large quantities are secretly produced in the Netherlands. And it creates chaos in Germany in particular, where the consumers of this performance drug are more and more. A report by Anne Mailliet, Alix Le Bourdon and Fernande Van Tets.