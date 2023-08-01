Rewrite this title Burkina Faso and Mali support Niger in the face of the threat of military interventionin Français

In a joint statement published on Monday evening, Burkina Faso and Mali have stated that a military intervention in Niger to restore President Mohamed Bazoum, who was overthrown in a coup, would be considered “a declaration of war” against their two countries.

On Sunday, ECOWAS leaders had declared that they did not rule out the use of force if a “complete return to constitutional order” was not observed within a week.

Burkina Faso and Mali, both led by military leaders, have warned against any military intervention in Niger to restore President Mohamed Bazoum, who was overthrown in a coup.

This warning comes a day after the threat of using “force” made by West African leaders, supported by their Western partners, including France, the former colonial power in the region, which has been accused by the military leaders who took power in Niger of wanting to “intervene militarily”.

In a joint statement, the governments of Burkina Faso and Mali “warn that any military intervention against Niger would be considered a declaration of war against Burkina Faso and Mali”.

They “advise that any military intervention against Niger would lead to the withdrawal of Burkina Faso and Mali from ECOWAS (Economic Community of West African States), as well as the adoption of measures of self-defense in support of the armed forces and the people of Niger”.

They also mentioned that they “refuse to implement” the “illegal, illegitimate, and inhumane sanctions against the people and the authorities of Niger” decided in Abuja.

On Sunday, ECOWAS leaders set a one-week ultimatum for the military junta in Niger to achieve a “complete return to constitutional order”, stating that they did not rule out “the use of force” if this was not the case.

They also decided to “suspend all commercial and financial transactions” between its member states and Niger, and to freeze the assets of military officials involved in the coup.

In a separate statement, Guinea, whose government also emerged from a coup, “expresses its disagreement with the sanctions recommended by ECOWAS, including a military intervention” and “has decided not to implement these sanctions, which it considers illegitimate and inhumane”. Conakry “urges ECOWAS to reconsider its position”.

AFP