Russia says peace talks show progress but territorial dispute persists

From Plush UAE Boardrooms to Smouldering Refineries: A Day When Diplomacy and War Shared the News Cycle

There is a peculiar hush that falls over a diplomatic hotel conference room — the kind that can feel like both a promise and a threat. Delegates sit with coffee cooling at their elbows, interpreters pause over headphones, and outside the glass the desert sun keeps its indifferent orbit. That was the scene this weekend in the United Arab Emirates, where US-brokered talks convened Russian and Ukrainian delegations for what officials described as initial, “constructive” contacts.

But the word “constructive” is slippery. “It would be a mistake to expect any significant results from the initial contacts,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday, adding that the talks were nonetheless a small, positive step forward. “There is significant work ahead,” he said, quickly steering the conversation back to territory — the red line that has defined, and still divides, the negotiating positions.

Territory as an Immovable Object

For Moscow, the territorial question is not a bargaining chip but a foundational demand. “The territorial issue — part of what Russia calls the ‘Anchorage formula’ — is of fundamental importance,” Peskov said. He framed that formula as a precondition, pointing to a document Moscow claims stems from earlier contacts between world leaders. Whether that “formula” is an agreed-upon blueprint or a unilateral reading of past exchanges, Kyiv’s answer is unequivocal: territory lost by force will not be handed over at the negotiating table.

“There is no room in our constitution for gifting land won by others on the battlefield,” a Ukrainian delegation member told me off the record, voice edged with a weary, hard-earned nationalism. “You can talk until dawn, but you cannot rewrite our maps without us.”

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul — speaking in Riga during a tour of Baltic capitals — voiced alarm at what he called Russia’s “stubborn insistence” on territorial concessions. “If there is no flexibility here, I fear these negotiations may still take a long time,” he warned, and made a point to remind audiences that Europe must be present at any table where the continent’s security order is reshaped.

Why the UAE?

The choice of Abu Dhabi as host carries its own symbolism. The Gulf emirates have quietly positioned themselves as convener-in-chief for conflicts that rattle beyond their borders: neutral enough to gather rivals, wealthy enough to keep the lights on, and strategically distant enough to promise privacy. “We’ve seen a lot of diplomacy migrate to the Gulf,” said Dr. Lena Hofstad, a security analyst based in Oslo. “It’s a neutral stage, but neutrality does not equal impact. The hard work still happens back in capitals.”

While Words Were Spoken, Fire Struck

Diplomatic niceties have a way of colliding with reality. As negotiators circled the thorny question of lines on a map, a very physical, combustible scene unfolded roughly 1,300 kilometers to the north-west of Abu Dhabi: an oil refining complex in Slavyansk-on-Kuban, in Russia’s Krasnodar region, caught fire after what officials said were fragments from drones fell on site.

Ukraine’s military took responsibility, saying strike drones hit the Slavyansk Eko plant and damaged elements of its primary oil processing facility. The refinery — a facility with a capacity in the region of 100,000 barrels per day — is not a small cog. It feeds both domestic markets and export routes, and its partial destruction creates ripple effects in fuel supply chains that reach far beyond Kuban’s patchwork of sunflower fields and Cossack villages.

“We heard explosions in the night,” said a refinery worker who asked to remain anonymous. “The alarms, the smell of burned rubber — there were moments when you thought the whole night would go black. We lost equipment. We are lucky only one person was hurt.”

Russian authorities reported that emergency crews had extinguished two fires and that only one person suffered injuries. The defence ministry said air defences had intercepted and destroyed 40 incoming drones overnight, including 34 in the Krasnodar region — a claim that, if accurate, underscores the scale and frequency of recent cross-border unmanned strikes.

The New Geography of Attack

Drone campaigns have transformed this conflict into something that resembles a diffuse, multi-front contest. No longer are attacks limited to soldier-to-soldier engagements; critical infrastructure — refineries, energy grids, logistics hubs — has become a battlefield. “What we are seeing is a redistribution of leverage,” explained Major-General (ret.) Anton Bekker, a military strategist now advising European governments. “Drones make it possible to threaten what was previously secure and distant. That changes how logistics and morale are managed.”

Kuban’s landscape is itself a study in contrast. Historic Cossack towns nestle beside sprawling agricultural land that feeds millions, while Soviet-era factories hum near modern logistics centers. In cafes and market stalls, people speak of tractors half-buried in sun, of markets that once supplied the Black Sea ports, of relatives who crossed the border to fight. “We keep living,” said a café owner in Yeysk, a town that’s known for its sunsets over the Azov Sea. “But every siren makes children look up. Every blackout leaves someone worrying about fuel for winter.”

What This All Means — Locally and Globally

These twin threads — fragile diplomacy and disruptive warfare — force a series of uncomfortable questions. Can negotiations that begin with mutual suspicion survive the very real scars being carved into infrastructure and civilian life? How do European security guarantees translate into on-the-ground protection for towns from Krasnodar to Kharkiv? And how should the international community respond when some parties demand territorial concessions and others stand firm?

“This is a test of whether diplomacy can outpace destruction,” Dr. Hofstad told me. “If talks are to succeed, they will need more than polite language. They will require enforceable guarantees, independent monitoring, and a credible path for reconstruction.”

There are practical stakes beyond politics. Oil markets, already jittery from years of geopolitical shocks, react to signals emanating from remote refineries. One disrupted plant can nudge prices, squeeze logistics chains, and reorder contracts thousands of miles away. Meanwhile, the spectre of protracted talks with no breakthrough risks normalizing skirmishes as a tool of leverage rather than a prelude to compromise.

Voices from the Ground

“We are exhausted by the slogans,” said Natalia, a schoolteacher in Krasnodar who runs an evening tutoring class in a converted church hall. “What we need is stability for children, not slogans for cameras.”

Across the dialogue table, a younger Ukrainian negotiator offered a different but not incompatible sentiment: “We do not seek endless war. We seek clarity: our borders, our lives. Diplomacy must protect that.”

Where Do We Go From Here?

The UAE talks have nudged open a door — not a gateway. They showed that adversaries can sit, speak, and listen. They did not, however, erase the geographic facts stamped into the ground: villages rebuilt over ruined homes, oil towers that face the risk of being targeted once more, and a population whose patience has thinned into a brittle strand.

So I ask you, reader: when does patience turn into acquiescence? When does the cost of negotiation outweigh the cost of resistance? And who, in the end, will be tasked with stitching a torn map back into something people can live on?

For now, diplomats will return to their capitals, analysts will write briefings, and the engines of production at Slavyansk Eko will either be repaired or replaced. The familiar choreography of crisis will continue: statements, denials, emergency crews, phone calls at odd hours. Meanwhile, in cafes, fields, and flat-roofed apartments across the region, life goes on — taut, watchful, and waiting.