Russian attack on Kramatorsk: restaurant hit, Kremlin claims targeting military targets – France 24

By hanad

Published on: 28/06/2023 – 15:01 Modified on: 28/06/2023 – 15:27

At least ten people died and 61 were wounded in a Russian attack on Tuesday against a popular restaurant in Kramatorsk, a large city in eastern Ukraine still controlled by Kiev, authorities said Wednesday. The Kremlin, meanwhile, said on Wednesday that it only hit military targets in Ukraine. Our journalist Florent Rodo tells us more.

