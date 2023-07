Seen from Russia – At the top of NATO, Volodymyr Zelensky was “dropped” by Westerners according to Russian propaganda

07:48 Seen from Russia © France 24

At the end of a July 11-12 summit in Vilnius, NATO countries offered “security guarantees” to Ukraine: military assistance, training, intelligence sharing and combating cyber attacks in the long term. But no date for joining the Alliance, which Ukraine wants. Russian propaganda is taking the opportunity to once again mock the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, “fallen”, according to the Kremlin media, by the West.

Continue reading on the same topics: