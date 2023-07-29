Senegal: Prosecutor Outlines Charges Against Ousmane Sonko

During a press conference, the Prosecutor of the Republic, Abdoul Karim Diop, clarified the charges against Ousmane Sonko, the Senegalese opposition leader, following his arrest at his residence.

Following the arrest of Ousmane Sonko in Dakar, Senegal, the Prosecutor of the Republic, Abdoul Karim Diop, specified the charges against the opposition leader on Saturday, July 29, during a press conference. “Ousmane [Sonko] will be prosecuted for incitement to insurrection, criminal association, endangering the security of the State, conspiracy against the authority of the State, acts and maneuvers to compromise public security and create serious political disturbances, association with terrorists, as well as theft.”

According to the prosecutor, the case of the mobile phone that Ousmane Sonko forcibly took from a gendarme on Friday is just the “trigger for his arrest,” which was planned by the judicial authorities. Abdoul Karim Diop also listed several other cases involving Ousmane Sonko, such as the “commando,” “special forces,” and the “final battle.”

He also added that “Ousmane Sonko himself admitted to violently taking the mobile phone from a female gendarme.”

On Friday evening, one of Ousmane Sonko’s lawyers dismissed the accusations against his client as “childish” during a press conference. The Pastef party and the Yewwi Askan Wi coalition have condemned this arrest and are demanding the immediate release of Ousmane Sonko.