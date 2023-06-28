Senegal: Tribute to Ousmane Sembène, monument to African cinema that would have been 100 years this year – France 24

WORLD NEWS

Senegal: Tribute to Ousmane Sembène, monument to African cinema that would have been 100 years this year

By hanad

Published on: 28/06/2023

Sembene Ousmane, monument to African cinema would have been 100 years old this year. The director of the films “Camp Thiaroye” or “Guelwaar” was also a recognized and committed writer. His novels “Docker noir” or “les bouts de bois de Dieu” about the Dakar-Niger railway strike in the late 1940s remain in the collective memory. Throughout 2023, initiatives pay tribute to him in Senegal, his country of origin. Panels around his work, film club showing his feature films. His legacy lives on, also among the new generation of moviegoers. Reporting by Sarah Sakho, Aminatou Diallo and Mbaye Ndir.

hanad
