Sirens Signal Threat of Strike, Irish Expat Reports from Kuwait

Night Sirens Over the Gulf: Expatriates, Schools and the Sound of Uncertainty

When Jake McAllister and his family stepped off the plane in Kuwait after a week in Egypt, the city felt like the same humming organism he had lived inside for seven years — the soft rush of traffic along the corniche, the late-night shawarma stalls, the polite nods exchanged in the school parking lot. By sunrise the next day, all of that had been rearranged by sound: distant booms, the high keening wail of air-raid sirens and a chorus of WhatsApp messages that turned his neighbourly suburb into a small, connected hive of alarm.

“I’ve made my life here,” Jake told me, lowering his voice as if the memory still echoed. “Portstewart is home, but Kuwait has been home too — the school, the colleagues, the friends. I have to admit, I’ve always felt safe here. That changed, not because the city felt different, but because the noise did. You don’t realise how much your sense of safety depends on the quiet until the quiet’s gone.”

From Classroom Calm to Clouded Skies

Jake is the principal of an international school, a figure accustomed to choreographing the daily rhythms of teachers, children and parents. He talked about his eight-month-old daughter Elena, about the ritual of morning drop-offs and assemblies. The week after their holiday, those rituals were interrupted: sirens at three in the morning, what sounded like explosions, the occasional plop of debris landing in nearby streets.

“There was a really loud bang and then everyone in our neighbourhood started messaging,” Jake remembered. “What’s that? Did you hear that? Are you okay?”

The sound, he said, has been the primary experience — the scare of it, the way even people who understand the technicalities of modern air defence systems feel an instinctive, primitive alarm when the sky seems to be fighting back.

“We’ve seen small pieces of debris fall a couple of times,” his wife, Marlene, added. “Nothing dramatic to look at, but enough to remind you that whatever is happening above isn’t contained to the clouds. It lands in your street, on your balcony, in the empty park you jog in.”

A Neighborhood of Check-Ins and Makeshift Safety

What surprised Jake most was not the noise, but the immediate bloom of neighbourliness. Families who barely exchanged more than a smile were suddenly checking on each other. WhatsApp groups — the unofficial arteries of expat life — filled with voice notes, photos and offers: ‘Need a place to sleep? I’ve got cushions.’ ‘I’ve got baby formula.’ ‘Can you look after my cat if we have to leave?’

“It became practical kindness,” Jake said. “Children sleeping over, cars offered, someone with a generator. People dropped their usual reticence and started being very, very human.”

That same community reflex extended into the region’s schools. International schools in Kuwait and Bahrain scrambled to shift to remote learning, not because they had fully assessed every risk, but because the priority became keeping lessons going and children shielded from a world that suddenly felt loud and unsafe.

Pivoting to Online: A Rapid, Messy, Human Response

Teachers started uploading video lessons from living rooms and hotel rooms. Schedules were compressed and pick-up points rethought. “We had to switch on a dime,” Jake said. “One day we’re planning plays and assemblies, the next we’re recording phonics videos in my office while my wife reels off bedtime stories in the background.”

Those adjustments mirror a global trend: when crisis arrives, education systems often default to continuity — the belief that keeping learning alive is a form of psychological shelter. But the pivot is uneven. Students with reliable internet and quiet homes have a different experience from those sharing cramped flats or working off tethered mobile data.

Voices from Across the Gulf: ‘We’re Keeping Our Eyes Open’

Not far away in Bahrain, Dr Paul O’Farrell, a biochemistry lecturer who moved to the islands two decades ago, described a similar oscillation between calm and caution. He lives with his family and says their neighbourhood is “relatively removed” from major military installations, yet the night noises have been undeniable.

“Most of what we’ve been told are interceptions, Patriot missiles or other systems being launched to deflect incoming threats,” Dr O’Farrell said. “You’re told it’s interceptions, which should be reassuring, but you still hear it. You still wake up.”

He and his wife have not packed a bag to leave in the middle of the night, but they have started to make plans. His 17-year-old daughter now logs into class from home. The university where he teaches has moved lectures online for the time being.

“We’re keeping our eyes open and adjusting to the vagaries of what’s happening,” he said. “If anything, it reminds you of the fragility of everyday life. The routines you take for granted — the commute, the coffee with a colleague, a lecture — can change in a moment.”

Local Color: Tea, Majlis and Midnight Streets

Walk down certain lanes and you can feel the cultural cushions that make Gulf expatriate life resilient. There’s the majlis — a low-slung room where families gather over qahwa (Arabic coffee) and dates — and the small shops that stay open late, trading in cigarettes and cold water. Neighbours exchange trays of samosas, elders check on children, a shopkeeper called Fatima stood on her stoop handing out thermos flasks of hot tea to those waiting out the sirens.

“We are used to being hospitable,” she said with a smile that didn’t quite reach her eyes. “When everyone is a little frightened, it makes us do what we always do — look after one another.”

Why This Matters Beyond Borders

This is not just a Gulf story. The experience of these families — the sudden need to become adaptable, the anxiety that ripples out from a single night of noise, the way education systems and communities pivot under stress — is a template we’ve seen in conflicts and crises around the world.

Consider a few broader facts:

Millions of expatriates live across the Gulf states, contributing to education, health care and commerce. In many cities, expatriate communities outnumber local citizens in daily life.

Schools and universities increasingly have contingency plans for remote learning after years of pandemic-driven innovation, but equity gaps remain: access to devices and stable internet is uneven.

Psychological impact is slow-burning. Research consistently shows that even non-direct exposure to conflict — hearing sirens, briefings over messaging apps, flashes across the sky — can erode a community’s sense of security over time.

Small Practices, Big Impact

For families living through this, practical measures matter: having a basic emergency kit, agreed meeting points, contacts who can offer temporary shelter. But equally important are the less tangible things — a neighbour’s voice checking in, the school principal who posts a recorded pep talk for worried students, a teacher who records a bedtime story.

“We can’t control geopolitics,” Jake said. “What we can control is whether Elena grows up knowing her community rallied when things were scary. That, to me, is the story I’d like my daughter to inherit.”

Questions to Carry With You

How do we build systems — educational, social, civic — that can hold people when the sky itself seems unstable?

What are the long-term costs of living with intermittent alarms, even when physical harm is limited?

And what can the rest of the world learn from communities that stitch themselves together on the fly, turning WhatsApp into a lifeline and suburban streets into temporary networks of care?

There are no easy answers, only the small, human acts we can witness and replicate: neighbours offering mattresses, teachers recording lessons in hotel rooms, families making evacuation plans while hoping they never need them. These are the quiet measures of resilience.

As you read this, perhaps from a cafe half a world away or from a kitchen table much like those in Kuwait and Bahrain, ask yourself: what would I do if the night sounded different? What would I take with me? Who would I call?

For Jake and Paul and hundreds of others across the Gulf, the sirens have not erased life. They’ve rearranged it — louder, stranger, more communal. The hope now is that, in time, the sound of the sky will become ordinary again, and that the kindness that rose in the first days will remain long after the alarms have gone quiet.