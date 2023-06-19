Somalia’s military commander, Gen. Odowa, has been removed from office

Jun. 19 (Jowhar.com) – The Council of Ministers has approved the proposal of the Ministry of Defense to appoint General Ibrahim Sheikh Muhyadin Addow as the Commander of the Somali Armed Forces.

It is unclear why the former commander, General Odowa, was removed from his position. Odowa had been the commander of the Somali Armed Forces since 2019. His removal comes at a time when the country is facing several security challenges, including threats from Al-Shabaab militants. The Somali government has been working to strengthen its military capabilities to address these challenges.

The appointment of General Addow is expected to bring a fresh perspective to the country’s military operations. He is a seasoned military officer with vast experience in the field. His appointment is part of the government’s efforts to improve the effectiveness of the Somali Armed Forces and enhance their ability to protect the country.

The Somali Armed Forces have been at the forefront of the fight against Al-Shabaab militants, who have been carrying out attacks in the country. The group, which is affiliated with Al-Qaeda, has been seeking to establish an Islamic state in Somalia. The Somali government, with the support of international partners, has been working to weaken the group’s capabilities and prevent it from carrying out attacks.

General Addow’s appointment comes at a critical time for Somalia, as the country prepares for parliamentary and presidential elections. The government has been working to ensure a peaceful and democratic transition of power. The new commander will play a crucial role in ensuring the security of the elections and maintaining stability in the country.

Overall, the appointment of General Addow is a positive development for the Somali Armed Forces. The new commander brings a wealth of experience to the role and is expected to lead the military in addressing the country’s security challenges. The Somali government and its international partners will be closely watching the performance of the new commander as they work together to build a stable and prosperous Somalia.