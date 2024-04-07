South Africa: Joburgers Remain the Nation’s Big Spenders While Loyalty Programmes Rule the Roost

Joburgers, Capetonians, and Durbanites are splurging at varying rates, with Cape Town leading the charge in increased spending on groceries, dining out, and travel.

Joburg residents spend 47% more than the average South African, while Capetonians spend 38% more and Durbanites 13% more, according to Discovery’s Spend Trend 24 survey released on 4 March, 2024.

However, spending increased most in Cape Town, moving up 6% year-on-year on the back of increased spending on groceries, eating out and travel. Joburg did take top prize as “foodies” of the nation for spending in the eating out category.

Globally, persistent high inflation has made consumers more cautious with their spending, driving them to choose bank cards over cash not just for access to credit but to exploit value from loyalty programmes.

“We know that the loyalty market has always been dynamic, but post the pandemic it’s unleashed a new wave of innovation. So, despite there being geographic and industry differences, we see that consumers are looking for rewards programmes where they can enable it quite seamlessly via digital channels,” says Lineshree Moodley, country manager for Visa.

A 2023 Euromonitor study shows that 86% of South Africans expressed concern last year about the increasing cost of goods, with 37% intentionally buying in bulk or deliberately shopping at stores with loyalty programmes.