Sudan: ICC opens investigation into possible new war crimes in Darfur –

01:28 Karim Khan, the Prosecutor of the ICC, presented a report on the situation in Sudan on Thursday 13 July 2023 at the UN headquarters. © Mary Altaffer, AP

Concerned about the situation in Sudan, the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Karim Khan, announced on Thursday that he had launched an investigation into war crimes in the Sudanese region of Darfur, where at least 87 people were buried in a mass grave. He urges not to let “history repeat itself”.

