Survey: U.S. social media scrutiny threatens tourism industry growth

A Hesitation at the Border: How a New Social Media Rule Could Quiet the World’s Doorstep

On a rain-thinned evening at Dublin Airport, a family huddled over a laptop, deliberating whether to cancel their summer plans to the United States. “It feels… intimate, what they’re asking for,” said Aoife, a mother of two, rubbing her forearm as if to shake off the unease. “My teenage son posts selfies and jokes. Do they need to see that? I don’t want to sign over his life to a screen.”

That hesitation, multiplied across millions of would-be visitors from visa-exempt nations, is what travel economists are now calling a real and measurable risk to the US tourism rebound. A new plan from Washington to make social media histories and other personal data mandatory for Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) applications—affecting citizens from 42 visa-waiver countries—has sent shockwaves through the travel industry. A recent industry survey suggests many would simply stay home.

Numbers That Stare Back

The World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) surveyed prospective travelers who qualify for the Visa Waiver Program and found that roughly one-third—34%—said they would be “somewhat or much less likely” to travel to the United States in the next two to three years if social media screening becomes mandatory.

Put another way, the WTTC estimates the US could see as many as 4.7 million fewer international arrivals this year—a roughly 24% drop from recent average levels—and a potential hit to tourism spending of up to $15.7 billion. The group also warned that 157,000 tourism-sector jobs could be at risk.

Those are headline numbers, but behind them sit restaurants that depend on foreign diners, bed-and-breakfast owners in New England, surf schools in California, and tour guides in New Orleans. “People don’t think about how fragile this web is,” said Marco Santiago, who runs a boutique hostel in Miami Beach. “One policy tweak, and whole livelihoods wobble.”

Quick facts

The proposed rule would expand ESTA to require social media history covering the past five years.

Applicants would also provide phone numbers used in the last five years, email addresses from the past decade, family member details and biometric information.

The Visa Waiver Program covers 42 countries, allowing typically up to 90 days of travel without a visa.

In 2024, travel and tourism contributed about $2.6 trillion to the US economy and supported over 20 million jobs, generating roughly $585 billion in tax revenues (nearly 7% of the total).

Security Versus Welcome

On paper, the Department of Homeland Security argues this is about safety. “We’re living in a complex threat environment,” a DHS spokesperson told a reporter. “Enhanced vetting helps us identify risks earlier and protect American communities.”

That is not a trivial argument. Governments around the world routinely balance openness with national security. But critics say a broad sweep of social media and long-term communication records crosses into chilling territory—deterring legitimate travelers and casting a wider net than necessary.

“Using five years of social media data for everyone applying through ESTA is akin to asking every visitor to empty their pockets into a lamp post,” said Leila Ramírez, a digital privacy scholar at a university think tank. “There are smarter, targeted ways to find threats without alienating millions of tourists.”

Voices from the Ground

In a café near Paris’s Gare du Nord, a couple planning their honeymoon paused at the idea that their Instagram could be screened by a foreign state. “We’re thinking of Vegas or New York,” said Louis, stirring his coffee. “But if everything is scrutinised, what’s left of a carefree trip? I don’t want to be judged by old posts.”

Across the Pacific in Tokyo, a small-group tour organizer, Yuko Tanaka, worries about ripple effects for inbound tourism agencies. “American cities have so much to offer—food, culture, museums. But clients are nervous. I’ve had two groups cancel this month already,” she said. “We’re seeing the same pattern: a fear of intrusion.”

Back in the U.S., Mark Henderson, a restaurateur in Savannah, Georgia, paints the problem plainly: “International guests are our lifeline during shoulder seasons. If they stop coming, we’ll cut staff, cut hours, and maybe close. That’s not an abstraction—those are neighbors and friends.”

Wider Trends and Global Resonance

This debate about digital vetting taps into larger currents: the normalization of surveillance, the bargaining between privacy and perceived security, and the uneven recovery of post-pandemic travel. Since the pandemic’s worst days, international travel has roared back. In 2024, travel and tourism poured trillions into the US economy and supported millions of jobs. Yet that recovery remains fragile; consumer confidence, visa wait times, and policy shifts can all steer demand.

Consider this: if millions of people decide the American welcome feels conditional or invasive, travel patterns will shift—sometimes permanently. People might opt for destinations that openly court their business. Emerging tourism markets in Southeast Asia, Eastern Europe, and parts of Latin America could soak up travelers who once came to the US.

What’s at stake for communities

Small businesses reliant on foreign spending—hotels, tours, restaurants—face reduced foot traffic and revenue.

Local job markets could shrink; an estimated 157,000 US tourism jobs are potentially vulnerable.

Academic exchanges, conventions, and business travel patterns could be disrupted, affecting universities and corporations alike.

Questions to Ponder

When does sensible screening become a barrier to cultural exchange? How do we weigh the safety of citizens against the intangible value of openness—strangers meeting on a street in Brooklyn, a study abroad student experiencing American life, or a grandmother finally seeing her grandchild? And who gets to decide where that line is drawn?

Policy decisions rarely happen in a vacuum. The WTTC’s warning is not merely a plea for tourists; it is a wake-up call to policymakers that the soft power of American hospitality—its museums, diners, cities, coastlines and parks—translates into hard economic terms. Gloria Guevara, the WTTC president, summed it up bluntly: “Security at the US border is vital but the planned policy changes will damage job creation.”

Possible Paths Forward

There are alternatives beyond blanket data grabs. Experts suggest targeted risk-based assessments, transparency about how data is used and retained, sunset clauses on data collection, and independent oversight. These measures could shore up both security and trust.

“Trust is a currency,” said Ramírez. “You can extract every detail from a traveler’s online life, but once trust erodes, people spend that currency elsewhere.”

So what should you do if you were thinking of visiting the United States? Maybe keep planning. Travel decisions are personal and layered. But also ask your elected representatives what safeguards exist: How long will data be kept? Who has access? What recourse do travelers have? These are not bureaucratic niceties—they’re the ledger of our shared freedoms in an age of surveillance.

In the end, the stakes are not only measured in billions of dollars and hundreds of thousands of jobs. They’re measured in the casual, human contact of two strangers sharing a table, a student wide-eyed at a museum, a tour guide’s laugh echoing down a city street. Will policies make those moments rarer or protect them? The answer may determine not just the direction of tourism statistics, but the tone of international exchange itself.