In Sudan, fighting continues between the regular army and the paramilitaries of the Rapid Support Forces. Paramilitaries threaten to take the capital Khartoum from al-Burhan’s troops. On the occasion of Eid, the army chief urged the youth to mobilize.

Sudan has been plagued by internal conflicts and political turmoil since the overthrow of long-time President Omar al-Bashir in 2019. In the power vacuum that followed, the RSF, a paramilitary group established by al-Bashir himself, emerged as a dominant force, often clashing with the regular army.

The recent escalation of hostilities has prompted Sudan’s army chief, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, to call upon the country’s youth to mobilize in defense of the capital. In a speech on the occasion of Eid, al-Burhan emphasized the importance of unity and urged the younger generation to join the ranks of the regular army to protect Khartoum from the advancing paramilitaries.

The RSF, known for their brutal tactics, has gained a notorious reputation for human rights abuses, including the violent suppression of peaceful protests. These paramilitaries have been accused of extrajudicial killings, sexual violence, and arbitrary detention, leading to widespread condemnation from international human rights organizations.

The threat posed by the RSF to Khartoum is a cause for serious concern, as the capital city serves as the political, economic, and cultural hub of Sudan. Any further escalation of violence in the city could have devastating consequences for the stability and future of the nation.

The Sudanese people are living in fear and uncertainty, with many calling for an end to the violence and a return to peace and stability. The conflict has had a profound impact on the daily lives of ordinary citizens, who are forced to navigate a landscape marred by violence, displacement, and economic hardship.

Efforts to resolve the conflict and establish a peaceful transition of power have been ongoing. The international community, including the United Nations and African Union, has called for an immediate cessation of hostilities and an inclusive dialogue to address the root causes of the conflict.

The situation in Sudan serves as a reminder of the challenges faced by nations undergoing political transitions and the importance of ensuring a peaceful and inclusive process. The international community must continue to pressure all parties involved to prioritize the well-being and safety of the Sudanese people.

As the conflict in Sudan rages on, it is imperative that efforts to resolve the crisis are intensified. The people of Sudan deserve a future free from violence and fear, and it is the collective responsibility of the international community to support their aspirations for peace and stability. The youth, as called upon by General al-Burhan, hold the key to a better future for Sudan and must be given the opportunity to contribute to the nation’s healing and reconciliation process.