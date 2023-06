The difficult Ukrainian counter-offensive: advance from the Dnieper to Bakhmout, the Russians in reserve – France 24

01:33 © France 24

At least eight people died and 56 were wounded in a Russian attack on Tuesday against a popular restaurant in Kramatorsk, the only major city in eastern Ukraine controlled by Kiev, emergency services said Wednesday. This strike comes as Ukraine is intensifying its counter-offensive on several axes. Kiev claims several breakthroughs. Our special correspondent Gwendoline Debono tells us more from Zaporizhia.

