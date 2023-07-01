AmericasEurope

The Dutch king apologizes for colonial slavery

By hanad

Dutch King Willem-Alexander issued his official apology on Saturday for the country’s involvement in slavery. He said he was “personally” affected.

Dutch King Willem-Alexander issued his official apology on Saturday (July 1) for the country’s involvement in colonial slavery. He said he felt “personally and extremely” affected.

This declaration took place during a symbolic event: the celebration of 150 years of the emancipation of slaves in the former colonies. “Today I stand before you as a king and member of the government. Today I apologize,” Willem-Alexander said to cheers.

With AFP

