The Survivor’s Guilt: In Greece, Fires Rekindle Memories of the Mati Tragedy

The wildfires that have been devastating Greece for over a week have brought back painful memories of previous disasters, such as the 2018 fire in the seaside resort of Mati, which claimed over 100 lives. Lydia Gerakaki, who is testifying for France 24, was fortunate enough to survive that day. Together with Yaël Lecras, Vice President of the National Union of Professional Firefighters, she also provides valuable advice on what to do in case of a fire. Five years ago, Lydia Gerakaki found herself in a life or death situation. Sitting in her car with her grandmother and her pet dog, she watched in terror as the flames engulfed the village of Mati, where she had spent every summer since the age of 3. This 2018 catastrophe was ranked as the second worst fire of the 21st century in Greece. Fanned by strong winds, the flames quickly ravaged Mati, catching many people off guard and trapping them in their homes or cars. Local fire and police officials were completely overwhelmed, leading Greek prosecutors to charge several senior officers with involuntary manslaughter. “People died because the police directed them the wrong way and they ended up driving towards the flames,” recalls Lydia Gerakaki. In total, 104 people died in these fires. Five years later, as fires ravage Greece once again, particularly the island of Rhodes where 30,000 people have been evacuated, the authorities are once again the target of criticism. This serves to revive memories of the tragedy of 2018. It all began on a summer Monday like any other in Mati. After spending the day of July 23, 2018 with her family at the beach, Lydia Gerakaki returned home. Her mother, grandmother, and younger sister sat down in front of the television before gathering at the dinner table. They watched in astonishment as firefighters struggled to extinguish a fire that had been raging in Kineta since the morning, about an hour’s drive west of Mati. First warning. But as the authorities focused on Kineta, the fire spread, quickly reaching Rafina, the neighboring village of Mati. “The sky turned orange and yellow, there was a lot of smoke,” Lydia recalls. “Then the power went out.” At that moment, the family realized that something was wrong. They loaded their two cars with essentials – medication, water, and clothes – and made sure the dog and cats were on board. By the time they were ready to leave, the fire had already reached the neighboring house. “No one was evacuated or warned,” explains Lydia Gerakaki. “The only way people knew what was happening was by seeing other residents starting to flee.” In a hurry, Lydia and her mother each took the wheel of a car and started driving, but they were almost immediately separated after taking opposite directions. Lydia was then stuck in the center of the village, with her grandmother sitting in the backseat, along with other residents who were also trying to escape. “That’s when I started to panic,” she recounts. “I felt like I was in a movie. Everything was frozen, time slowed down. I rolled down my window to look around and try to recognize faces. I was trapped and had to get out of there without leaving my car.” Finally, Lydia spotted Joanna, a friend of her mother, in a nearby car driving in the opposite direction. Joanna was shouting out of her window, trying to help people by indicating where the fire was coming from, Lydia Gerakaki remembers. “I managed to find the patience to let her finish her sentence,” she jokes. “Then I asked, ‘Mrs. Joanna, what do we do?'”. Her mother’s friend looked at her, and then told her to roll up her window and do a U-turn in front of her car so they could leave in the same direction. “She saved my life that day.” Lydia’s phone had only 3% battery left when her mother called to tell her where she was. She hurried to join her, but one of her car tires burst. The family eventually decided to cram into the second vehicle and drive to their main residence in the northern suburbs of Athens. After a sleepless night, they decided to return to Mati, where the flames had subsided. The damage was extensive. “It was like a war movie,” Lydia testifies. “There was the smell of burnt things. There was smoke everywhere, a few flames here and there… Everything had been razed.” Luckily, their house was spared. But for Lydia Gerakaki, the losses were elsewhere. “I hear so many people talking now about losing their homes and the memories attached to them… I totally understand them, but I never had the luxury of mourning those memories because I had human lives to mourn.” Lydia Gerakaki is aware that she came very close to death. Although hesitant to label herself as such, she is a survivor who now knows what to do in case of a fire. “I have survivor’s guilt,” she says. “But I know it is my responsibility to tell my story. We must remember this disaster so that it never happens again.” “Educating people to be better prepared” After the fire, Lydia realized that she was “absolutely unprepared” and decided to volunteer. Since 2018, she has been assisting fire victims and raising awareness about the dangers of wildfires through an organization called Salvia, created by her mother and another resident of Mati. Their goal is to provide financial and social support to fire victims through medical aid, reintegration assistance, and psychological support. They also collect testimonies from survivors to develop emergency protocols for communities in case of future fires. “We try to educate people to be better prepared in every way possible,” explains Lydia Gerakaki, because sometimes “all you can do is take matters into your own hands.” Her first piece of advice is to never underestimate the importance of evacuating as early as possible. “We never had the chance to do it,” she regrets. “And even though it may seem exaggerated… it’s better to be safe than sorry.” For Yaël Lecras, a French firefighter and Vice President of the National Union of Professional Firefighters (SNSPP), evacuating on one’s own can also compromise fire-fighting efforts. It all depends on the timing, he says: “You can leave well in advance and do so without impeding emergency services. But if local authorities decide not to immediately order an evacuation, it’s often because they need access to certain routes to fight the fire.” On the other hand, Yaël Lecras and Lydia Gerakaki agree on prevention. Preventive measures taken by individuals, as well as by the police and firefighters, are essential to prevent possible disasters. The Vice President of the SNSPP considers it essential to remove any debris or brush near the house. This helps limit what is flammable and can even prevent a fire from starting. In France, this action is mandatory under the forest code. “Nine times out of ten, fires are human-caused,” says Yaël Lecras, while noting that this does not necessarily mean intentional arson. “Fires start near human activity… Something like a spark flying from a chainsaw on a construction site can be enough to ignite a fire.” Being ready to leave and knowing one’s surroundings The professional firefighter and Lydia Gerakaki also agree on the importance of always having an “evacuation bag” ready. During the Mati fire in 2018, Lydia’s family could have saved valuable minutes if the cars had been ready to leave more quickly. “A little water, some essential medication, clothes, and your passport