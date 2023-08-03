The United States orders partial evacuation of their embassy in Niger.

The United States has ordered the evacuation of their non-essential personnel at the embassy in Niamey, following the coup by military insurgents against Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum, the State Department announced. Follow our live updates.

The United States has ordered the evacuation of their non-essential personnel at the embassy in Niamey, following the coup by military insurgents against Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum, the State Department announced. “Due to this development, the State Department has ordered the departure of non-essential government employees at the embassy,” along with their families, states an advisory released Wednesday evening on their website.

The highlights of August 2:

A military intervention in Niger would be “the last option on the table” to restore President Mohamed Bazoum, who was overthrown by a coup a week ago, said a representative from the ECOWAS, the West African bloc whose leaders have threatened to use “force”.

Meanwhile, international aid continued to diminish, with the World Bank announcing the end of its disbursements to Niger.

In Niamey, the leader of the military, General Abdourahamane Tiani, who took power, stated that he “completely rejects the sanctions” and “refuses to give in to any threats” in a televised speech, on the eve of the country’s independence commemoration, as it was a former French colony. “We refuse any interference in Niger’s internal affairs.”

AFP