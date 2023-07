The Wagner Group will no longer fight in Ukraine, but in Africa

01:21

Yevgeny Prigojine, the commander of the Russian paramilitary group Wagner, which led a failed mutiny against Moscow in late June, announced that his men will no longer fight in Ukraine but that their activities will be concentrated in Africa, according to a video , which aired on Wednesday. July 19 on the group’s Telegram channel.

