The world in all its states – The Mediterranean: the graveyard of migrants

Since the beginning of the year, 1,300 migrants have died in the central Mediterranean. © Sea-Eye

The sinking more than 15 days ago of a ship with several hundred migrants brings us back to a sad reality: in recent years, the Mediterranean Sea has become an open-air cemetery for candidates for exile to ‘Europe. More than 27,000 of them have been missing since 2014 after trying to cross by boat. Amara Makhoul, editor-in-chief of the InfoMigrants website, analyzes the mechanisms behind this tragedy.

InfoMigrants is an information site to which France 24 is affiliated. It aims to combat the misinformation about which migrants are victims, regardless of where they are – in their country of origin, on the road or already in the country where they hope to build a new life. To address the widest possible audience, it is available in six languages: French, Arabic and English, Dari, Pashto and Bengali.

Amara MAKHOUL, France 24 editor-in-chief, responsible for the InfoMigrants page

