Thousands Rally Across U.S. Against Immigration Raids and Enforcement Actions

Minneapolis in the Cold: A City That Refuses to Be Silenced

The wind off the Mississippi cut through wool coats and protest banners, turning breath into steam as thousands gathered in downtown Minneapolis. It felt like an ordinary winter night—except that the ordinary had been broken. Families stood shoulder to shoulder with college students, retirees rubbed frozen fingers, and organizers passed out thermal blankets. They had come not for a concert or a parade, but to tell federal agents they were not welcome on these streets.

What began as grief over two fatal shootings — the deaths of Alex Pretti and Renee Good, both U.S. citizens, during federal immigration operations — has exploded into a national moment. The catalyst was the sudden deployment of roughly 3,000 federal officers to the Minneapolis area, a force that local leaders say dwarfs their entire police department by nearly five times. For many residents, the sight of masked officers in tactical gear prowling residential blocks is a flashpoint: a vivid confrontation between immigrant enforcement, civil liberties, and everyday life in American cities.

Voices from the Cold

“My parents came here with nothing but two suitcases and a dream,” said Katia Kagan, a local teacher wrapped in a sweatshirt that read NO ICE. “I’m standing here today because that dream included safety—not military-style raids in our neighborhoods.”

Kagan’s story threaded through the crowd. Near her, Kim, a 65-year-old meditation coach who declined to give her last name, shook her head. “This isn’t law enforcement,” she said. “It’s a full-on assault on the idea that government protects its citizens. It feels fascist to me.”

And then there were the younger voices—high school students who skipped class across the country as part of a coordinated walkout. “We want schools to be safe, not a place where people fear their parents won’t come home,” said Jasmine, 16, who came from a Long Beach campus with a group of friends. “This is about more than immigration policy. It’s about dignity.”

From Minneapolis to Main Street: A National Day of Resistance

The protests did not stop at the city limits. Organizers forecasted nearly 250 demonstrations in 46 states, from Manhattan to Los Angeles. In Brooklyn, long columns of teenagers chanted and marched. In Aurora, Colorado, entire public schools closed ahead of anticipated walkouts. DePaul University campuses proclaimed sanctuary. The refrain was simple and volcanic: No work. No school. No shopping. Stop funding ICE.

Bruce Springsteen added an unlikely, cinematic note to the movement when he appeared at a downtown Minneapolis fundraiser, performing a new song titled “Streets of Minneapolis.” The song, its lyrics raw and local, became an anthem for a night when music, mourning, and politics braided together.

What protestors are demanding

Immediate withdrawal of federal immigration agents from Minneapolis neighborhoods

An independent investigation into the shootings of Alex Pretti and Renee Good

Federal accountability and transparency in ICE operations

Congressional review of Homeland Security funding tied to ICE

The Federal Response and the Fractures It Exposed

The Trump administration has defended the broader immigration crackdown even as its messaging has wavered. Officials insist the operations target violent gangs and dangerous criminal networks; critics point to bodycam videos and neighborhood accounts showing indiscriminate stops and aggressive arrests. At the center of controversy stands Homeland Security leadership, including Secretary Kristi Noem, whom the president publicly praised even as some called for her resignation.

Behind the headlines, bureaucratic tremors followed. The acting head of the Minneapolis FBI field office, Jarrad Smith, was reassigned to Washington, sources say, after the office became entwined with both the surge and separate investigations into the shootings and a disruptive church protest. Across the country, the Justice Department’s decision to charge former CNN anchor Don Lemon for his role in a St. Paul church protest added another layer to the debate over free speech and press freedom. “This is an attack on journalists,” Lemon told reporters after pleading not guilty. “I will not be silenced.”

Numbers, Polls, and the Public Mood

Statistics offer a cold mirror to a warm, messy reality. A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll registered a downturn in public approval for the administration’s immigration policies—the lowest point of the president’s second term, signaling trouble in plain numbers. Meanwhile, the 3,000 officers sent to Minneapolis figure prominently in every conversation about proportionality and oversight. How should a democracy balance national security with civil liberties? When does law enforcement become occupation?

There’s also the question of political consequence. Democrats in Congress have threatened to withhold funds for the Department of Homeland Security, which oversees ICE, raising the specter of a partial government shutdown in the months ahead. At the state level, Minnesota’s Democratic Governor Tim Walz called for a dramatic drawdown. “The only way to ensure the safety of Minnesota residents is for the federal government to withdraw and end this campaign of brutality,” he posted on social media.

On the Ground: Culture, Community, and Resilience

In Minneapolis, cold-weather rituals—hot coffee in paper cups, steaming bowls of tater tot hotdish at community kitchens, quick hugs between friends—became small acts of resistance. A church basement turned into a makeshift legal support center where volunteers handed out phone numbers for pro bono lawyers and explained rights during encounters with law enforcement. A neighborhood bakery donated pastries; a Somali community organizer translated legal pamphlets into three languages.

“This is our home,” said Mariam Hussein, an elder in the Somali community, as she tied a scarf over her ears. “We work, we worship, we raise our children here. We will not let fear be the first language our kids learn.”

Beyond the Headlines: What This Moment Means

Ask yourself: what does it look like when the fabric of civic life is tested at the point where immigration policy meets street-level enforcement? The Minneapolis protests illuminate a knot of global themes—migration, policing, state power, and the role of public dissent in a democracy. Cities worldwide are grappling with how to protect communities while enforcing laws. The choices made here will ripple beyond state lines and beyond the current administration.

For now, protesters keep turning out, and students keep walking out. Their marches are messy, human, warm in the cold. They press hard against authorities, demand answers, and ask for a future that does not require fear as a daily companion. If nothing else, Minneapolis has reminded us that policy is not an abstract. It lands, unexpectedly and indelibly, in front yards and schoolyards—and people will stand in the snow to resist what they see as injustice.

So what will you do when the next controversial policy arrives at your doorstep? Will you watch from your window, or join the crowd? The choice, as this winter has shown, is rarely neutral.