Tomorrow’s headlines – NATO summit in Lithuania: divisive accessions

Lithuania is preparing to host the next NATO summit on July 11 and 12, with a special focus on Sweden’s membership. Despite the Turkish green light for the integration of Finland, Ankara, supported by Hungary, continues to oppose the Stockholm case.

The choice of Lithuania as host, with its extensive border with Belarus and proximity to the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad, is itself highly symbolic.

A program prepared by Aziza Nait Sibaha, Mohamed Chenteur and Pierre Ayad.

Gauthier RYBINSKI, International Policy Columnist Jean-Pierre MAULNY, Deputy Director of IRIS, Specialist in Defense and NATO Issues

Lithuania is set to host the upcoming NATO summit on July 11 and 12, with a particular focus on Sweden’s potential membership. The decision to hold the summit in Lithuania is significant due to its extensive border with Belarus and its close proximity to the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad.

The summit is expected to address various pressing issues, including the integration of Finland into NATO. While Turkey has given its approval for Finland’s inclusion, it continues to oppose Sweden’s membership, with support from Hungary.

The choice of Lithuania as the host for this summit is highly symbolic. Lithuania, being in close proximity to Belarus and Kaliningrad, serves as a strategic location for discussing regional security concerns. The country has been on the frontlines of tensions with Russia, particularly due to its geographical position. By hosting the NATO summit, Lithuania aims to highlight the importance of collective defense and the need for a strong alliance in the face of potential threats.

One of the key topics to be discussed at the summit is Sweden’s potential membership in NATO. While Finland has received the green light for integration, Turkey, with backing from Hungary, continues to oppose Sweden’s entry into the alliance.

This opposition may stem from concerns regarding Sweden’s neutral and non-aligned status, which could potentially be compromised by NATO membership. Turkey and Hungary are likely advocating for a cautious approach in expanding the alliance to maintain stability and prevent further tensions with Russia.

The discussion surrounding Sweden’s membership raises broader questions about the future direction of NATO. As the security landscape in Europe evolves, there is a need to reassess the alliance’s role and adapt to new challenges.

The inclusion of Finland and Sweden could strengthen NATO’s position in the Baltic Sea region, enhancing deterrence against potential Russian aggression. However, it must be done in a manner that does not escalate tensions or undermine existing partnerships.

The NATO summit in Lithuania will provide an opportunity for member states to address these concerns and find a way forward. The discussions will likely focus on striking a balance between expanding the alliance to ensure collective security and maintaining stability in the region.

While the opposition from Turkey and Hungary may hinder the immediate integration of Sweden, it is essential for NATO to engage in dialogue and address the concerns of all member states.

In addition to the discussions on Sweden’s membership, the summit will also address other critical issues facing the alliance. This includes enhancing defense capabilities, strengthening cyber defense, and addressing emerging threats such as hybrid warfare. The summit will serve as a platform for member states to reaffirm their commitment to collective defense and discuss strategies for adapting to evolving security challenges.

In conclusion, the upcoming NATO summit in Lithuania holds significant importance, particularly in the context of Sweden’s potential membership.

The choice of Lithuania as the host emphasizes the regional security concerns and the need for a strong alliance in the face of potential threats. While opposition from Turkey and Hungary may pose challenges, the summit provides an opportunity for member states to engage in dialogue and find a way forward.

The discussions will not only focus on Sweden’s membership but also address broader issues facing the alliance, ensuring its relevance and effectiveness in an ever-changing security landscape.