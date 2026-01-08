Trump administration weighing cash offers to sway Greenlanders’ support

Can You Buy an Island? The Strange, Startling Talk of Paying Greenlanders to Join the United States

Imagine standing on a wind-swept bluff above Nuuk, watching ice calve from a glacier and fall into a fjord the color of old pewter. A dog barks somewhere below. A woman hauls a crate of halibut from a small skiff. In a world of thawing ice and fraying alliances, you might think the conversation here would center on nets, quotas, and the slow, patient work of self-rule.

Instead, in recent weeks, Washington’s corridors of power have been buzzing with a different, almost science-fictional notion: what if the United States simply wrote checks to every Greenlander to induce them to leave Denmark and fall under the U.S. umbrella?

That’s not a hypothetical walked out of a political op-ed; multiple sources familiar with internal U.S. discussions told reporters that White House aides have debated lump-sum payments ranging from $10,000 up to $100,000 per person. On paper, at the high end, that would mean nearly $6 billion for a territory of about 57,000 people. Numbers like that change the tone of a conversation, immediately turning geopolitics into arithmetic—and morality—on a human scale.

What’s Behind the Numbers?

Why would anyone consider such an audacious gambit? The reasons being floated publicly and privately are straight out of the current global playbook: Greenland sits on top of vast mineral deposits—rare earths, uranium, critical metals used in everything from wind turbines to fighter jets—and it occupies a geostrategic chokepoint in the North Atlantic.

“From a security standpoint,” one former U.S. official told me, asking not to be named, “control of Greenland is not just about resources. It’s about presence. It’s about the ability to project power in an Arctic that is warming faster than the global average.”

The island is home to the U.S. Thule Air Base, known locally as Pituffik, a cold, remote outpost that has been part of American strategic calculations since World War II. At the same time, Greenlanders have been wrestling with the promise and pain of autonomy: the Self-Government Act of 2009 granted Nuuk more authority over domestic matters than ever before, but economic dependence on Denmark remains significant. Copenhagen supplies an annual block grant—roughly 3.5–3.8 billion Danish kroner in recent years, or about half a billion dollars—that underwrites a large chunk of public services.

The Offer: Money, Military, or a Compact?

The U.S. options reportedly under consideration have been varied: from blunt proposals to buy the island outright, to the possibility of military action, to a subtler model—something like a Compact of Free Association (COFA) that exists between the U.S. and some Pacific island nations.

COFA arrangements—with the Federated States of Micronesia, the Marshall Islands, and Palau—provide a model where the U.S. offers economic support, defense guarantees, and access to certain services in exchange for extensive U.S. military rights. But COFAs were negotiated with fully sovereign states; Greenland, as an autonomous territory of the Kingdom of Denmark, would first need to sever that constitutional tie.

That raises the thorny question: would Greenlanders even want it? Polls suggest a paradox: many Greenlanders favor independence from Denmark in principle, yet worry about the economic costs and cultural implications. Separate surveys also indicate most Greenlanders do not want to become part of the United States.

Voices from All Sides

The talk of payments landed in Nuuk like a squall. Jens-Frederik Nielsen, Greenland’s prime minister, posted on social media: “Enough is enough … No more fantasies about annexation,” words that echoed through parliaments and coffeehouses across the Arctic.

A fisherman I spoke with just outside the capital—call him Aqqaluk—laughed a little too hard when I asked what he’d do with a $50,000 check. “Buy a new boat? Maybe. But who is going to tell my grandchildren which language to speak? Who will teach them to hunt walrus the way my father taught me?” His hands, rough from nets, told a story no bank transfer could buy.

In Washington, voices were blunt. The White House press office said officials were “looking at what a potential purchase would look like,” and Secretary of State Marco Rubio indicated he would meet his Danish counterpart to “discuss the matter.” Vice President JD Vance told European leaders to “take the president seriously” on Greenland—words that landed like a challenge at NATO’s door.

Across Europe, the reaction was swift and uniform: this is not Denmark’s to sell or America’s to buy. A joint statement from France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, Britain, and Denmark reiterated what many here take as a principle as plain as gravity—only Greenland and Denmark can decide matters regarding their relations.

More Than a Transaction

The moral geometry of the conversation is uncomfortable. Offering people money to change their nationality smacks of colonial-era bargaining, a transactional approach to identity that reduces centuries of culture, language, and law to a ledger. “You can’t buy a people,” said Dr. Katrine Holm, an anthropologist who has worked in Greenland for 15 years. “Independence isn’t a commodity. It’s a long, messy negotiation with memory, kinship, and loss folded into it.”

And yet, global trends are nudging everyone toward similar crossroads. The Arctic is opening: shipping lanes are shortening, new resource frontiers appear, and strategic competition—between the U.S., Russia, and China—intensifies. Small communities, from Nuuk to islands in the Pacific, suddenly find their living rooms invaded by distant men with maps and models of national interest.

The Human Equation

So what would a $100,000 check really buy? It might get you a headline, a diplomatic incident, and months of debate. It might also fracture communities, force impossible choices on elders and teenagers, and leave Greenlanders to weigh identity against immediate material security. The arithmetic is crude: at $100,000 apiece, the state would pay nearly $5.7 billion for 57,000 people. Those figures may be ballooned or trimmed in committee rooms. But the arithmetic masks a harder truth: money can subsidize services but not heal historical wounds.

What would you do if you were offered enough money to retool your life but had to change your country with it? Would your language be negotiable? Your legal protections? Your sense of home? These are the questions Greenlanders, and the world, now face.

Looking Outward

This story is not just about Greenland or a particular administration’s fantasies. It’s about how we define sovereignty in a world where climate and technology redraw boundaries faster than governments can legislate. It’s about the ethics of power and whether global behemoths will treat people as partners—or as line items.

For now, Copenhagen and Nuuk have said no sale is on the table. For now, many Greenlanders will go on handling their daily chores: mending nets, teaching children Inuit songs, watching the ice. The world will watch the negotiations—and the rhetoric—carefully, because what happens in the Arctic rarely stays in the Arctic. The choices made in a room of mapmakers will ripple into fishing huts, foreign ministries, and the long histories of peoples who have always known how to live with the ice.

As you read this, consider the artery of power that runs through every debate about land and people. Whose voices are at the table? Whose are not? And when money is put on the table, what else is being traded away?