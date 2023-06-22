Tunisia: three dead and at least 12 missing in the sinking of three migrant boats

The sinking of three migrant boats left three dead and at least 12 missing off the coast of Tunisia, a Sfax court judge said on Thursday (June 22nd). The coast guard rescued 152 other people off Sfax, added judge Faouzi Masmoudi.

Three migrant boats were shipwrecked off the coast of Tunisia on Thursday, leaving at least three people dead and 12 missing. The tragedy occurred near Sfax, a city located on the east coast of the country. According to Judge Faouzi Masmoudi, 152 people have been rescued by the coast guard so far.

The exact circumstances leading to the shipwrecks remain unclear, but it is believed that the boats were trying to reach Italy. Tunisia has become an important transit hub for migrants hoping to reach Europe. Many of them come from sub-Saharan Africa and embark on perilous journeys across the Mediterranean Sea to escape poverty, conflict, and persecution.

The tragedy is just the latest in a series of similar incidents in the region. Over the past few years, thousands of migrants have lost their lives while trying to cross the Mediterranean. The International Organization for Migration (IOM) estimates that over 20,000 people have died or gone missing in the sea since 2014.

The situation has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has led to the closure of many ports and the suspension of search and rescue operations. At the same time, there has been a rise in anti-immigrant sentiment in many European countries, making it harder for migrants to find refuge and safety.

Tunisia has been praised by many for its efforts to support migrants and refugees, despite its own economic and political challenges. The country has hosted over 1 million refugees and asylum seekers from neighboring Libya and other countries, and has worked with international organizations to provide them with assistance and protection.

However, the recent tragedies underscore the urgent need for more action to address the root causes of migration and improve the safety and well-being of migrants and refugees. This includes addressing poverty, inequality, and conflict in countries of origin, as well as providing safe and legal pathways for migration and respecting the rights of migrants and refugees.

In the meantime, the families of those who lost their lives in the shipwrecks near Sfax are left to mourn their loved ones and wonder what could have been done to prevent the tragedy. The survivors, meanwhile, face an uncertain future as they try to rebuild their lives in a new and often hostile environment.