Twelve killed in shooting at Bondi Beach Hanukkah celebration

A night at Bondi that began with candles and song — and ended in terror

It was a hot Sydney evening, the kind that smells of sunscreen, salt and seaweed, when thousands drifted toward Bondi for the small joys of summer: an after-work swim, fish and chips eaten on paper, the rhythmic thump of music from a nearby bar.

On the first night of Hanukkah, a community had come together on the sand to celebrate — menorahs glowing, children laughing — a scene that, for many, felt like the very image of a peaceful, multicultural Australia.

Then the night split apart. Gunfire cracked across the beach. People fled with bare feet and sandals trailing behind them; plates were forgotten on picnic blankets. Within minutes, what began as a festival of light became a nightmare of blood and confusion.

What happened

Police later confirmed that at least 11 people were killed and 29 wounded, among them two officers. One suspected shooter was dead at the scene; a second was fighting for life in hospital. Authorities said they were investigating whether a third person took part.

A bomb-disposal team was combing the area after officers discovered several suspected improvised explosive devices. The event — attended by roughly 1,000 people, according to police estimates — collapsed into chaos in what New South Wales officials are treating as an explicitly anti-Semitic and targeted attack against people celebrating Hanukkah.

Heroism in the sand

In the middle of the terror, a single act of courage became a bright point in a dark story. Local shopkeeper Ahmed al-Ahmed — 43 years old, known in the neighborhood for his fruit stall and for teaching his kids to surf at sunrise — saw one of the gunmen raise a rifle.

“I saw him lift the gun, and I just ran,” Ahmed told a reporter later, his voice still hoarse. “I grabbed him from behind. I didn’t think, I just grabbed. I kept pulling until the rifle came away.”

Video that evening showed a bystander grappling with an assailant, wrestling the weapon free — a sequence that dozens of survivors later credited with saving lives. “There are many, many people alive tonight as a result of his bravery,” New South Wales Premier Chris Minns said, calling Ahmed “a genuine hero.” Locals have since been leaving flowers and melons — a nod to his trade — outside his tiny shop on a nearby street.

Voices from the sand

“We thought it was someone laughing with a loudspeaker at first,” said Marcos Carvalho, 38, who had been packing up after a day at the beach when the shots began. “Then I heard a sound like a popcorn machine on high. People screamed, then everyone ran. I left my flip-flops and my phone. I just ran.”

Grace Mathew, a Bondi resident, described the surreal shift from leisure to terror. “At sunset the beach feels like a painting — orange sky, surfers coming in. Within minutes it was ugliness and fear. You don’t expect this here. You don’t expect to tuck your child into bed and wonder if you’ll be next.”

Officials respond — and the wider questions

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese convened the national security council and issued a stark warning about hatred erupting into violence. “Tonight, our nation has watched something evil unfold,” he said in a radio address. “This was a targeted attack on Jewish Australians on a day of celebration. We must stand together against this hatred.”

New South Wales Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon said officers were treating the incident as a deliberate act of anti-Semitic violence and were working to establish any wider networks or accomplices. Australian intelligence chief Mike Burgess confirmed that at least one of the suspected attackers had been known to authorities previously — but had not, until now, been deemed an immediate threat.

“When someone slips under the threshold of concern, the consequences can be catastrophic,” said Dr. Elena Weiss, an expert in radicalization at the University of Melbourne. “It’s a reminder that violent extremism is not some distant thing we study in books — it can manifest suddenly within communities we thought were safe.”

Context: a wave of hatred and a small community shaken

Australia’s Jewish community is relatively small — around 150,000 people in a nation of roughly 27 million — but deeply woven into the country’s cultural and civic fabric. About one in three Australian Jews live in Sydney’s eastern suburbs, the same neighborhoods that string along the city’s beaches and cliff walks.

Since October 2023, when conflict in Gaza escalated, community monitoring groups and police have reported increases in vandalism, threats and attacks against Jewish institutions across Australia. While mass shootings remain exceptionally rare here — the last event on this scale was the Port Arthur massacre in Tasmania in 1996, which claimed 35 lives and forever altered Australia’s gun laws — this attack has shaken the sense of safety many Australians took for granted.

“We have seen a worrying rise in anti-Jewish incidents — graffiti, threats, harassment — over the past year,” said Alex Ryvchin, co-chief executive of a national Jewish community council. “But to be singled out so violently in the open, in broad daylight — that is something else entirely. It’s a scale of cruelty that is hard to fathom.”

International echoes

The attack reverberated beyond Australia. Israel’s prime minister described the killings as “cold-blooded murder” and warned that tensions abroad had a direct impact on communities at home. Religious and civic leaders worldwide, including Muslim and interfaith councils within Australia, issued statements of condemnation, stressing that violence has no place in a pluralist society.

“These acts of violence and crimes have no place in our society,” the Australian National Imams Council said. “Those responsible must be held fully accountable.”

After the smoke clears: questions that remain

Police continue to piece together motive and connections. For now, families mourn, synagogues and community centers are on high alert, and a city famed for sun and surf is learning what it means to grieve in public.

What does safety mean in a world where ancient prejudices can be translated into modern weaponry? How should communities balance vigilance with openness? And when a single person, like Ahmed, stands between strangers and slaughter, what do we owe him — and one another — afterward?

In Bondi in the days ahead, you’ll see memorials on the sand: candles, scarves, hand-written notes from people who came to love this beach not for its surf, but because it held the rhythm of their lives. You will also see questions. Not just of blame or policy, but of the fragile trust that binds a city together. For a country that has long taken pride in its safety, this is a test — of institutions, of neighbours, of the very idea of community.

As investigations continue, as names are released and funerals are planned, one aching truth remains: for the families of the dead and the wounded, Bondi will never again be simply a place of sun and laughter. It will be a scar. And in that scar will be written the obligation to remember why we refuse to let light be snuffed out by hate.