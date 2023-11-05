U.S. Advises Citizens to Avoid ‘Major Hotels’ in Nigeria due to Terrorism Threat

The US has issued a stern warning to its citizens in Nigeria, saying there are “elevated threats” to major hotels in the “larger cities” of the country.

The US issued this warning in an emergency information for American citizens dated November 3.

The advisory said the Nigerian security agencies are working to counter the threat.

It said US citizens should exercise vigilance at major hotels, be alert of their surroundings, keep a low profile, and review the travel advisory for Nigeria before checking into any hotels.

The notice reads, “The U.S. Government is aware of credible information that there is an elevated threat to major hotels in Nigeria’s larger cities.”

“The Nigerian security services are working diligently to counter the threat.”

“The U.S. Department of State advises U.S. citizens to consider this information when arranging lodging or visiting major hotels in Nigeria.”

The notice also provided the addresses and telephone numbers of the US embassy in Abuja and consulate in Lagos should any US citizen require help.

Recall the US, in October, also advised all its citizens worldwide to exercise restraint in travelling to various locations around the world. Nigeria was listed under the third tier of caution alert (Reconsider to travel).