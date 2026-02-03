U.S. Cuts Tariffs for India; New Delhi Will Stop Buying Russian Oil

A new chapter in an old friendship: What the surprise U.S.–India trade announcement means

Early on a cool Monday in Delhi, the city’s street vendors were still arranging vegetables when the phones started buzzing. Investors in New York and traders in Mumbai refreshed their screens again and again. Social feeds lit up with a single, improbable note: the U.S. and India had struck a trade understanding — abrupt, broad and wrapped in presidential flourish.

“It felt like someone opened a window,” said Ramesh Kumar, who runs an export unit that packs mango pulp for shipment to the United States. “Orders come and go, but when tariffs fall, people plan. This could mean more work. More hiring.”

What reached the public, via a post by President Donald Trump after a phone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, combined policy and theater. The headline: the U.S. would charge a reduced reciprocal tariff of 18% on Indian goods — down, the president said, from the higher levels that had been applied last year — while the U.S. would rescind a punitive duty that had been levied in response to New Delhi’s energy purchases.

Numbers, nuance and a flurry of caveats

If you try to follow the arithmetic of recent U.S.–India tariff actions, you’ll find a tangle: last year saw a doubling of certain duties that pushed effective U.S. rates on some Indian imports into double digits and, for several product lines, to much higher levels when punitive levies were stacked on top of “reciprocal” rates.

Trump’s social-media message named 18% as the new reciprocal tariff. A White House official, speaking after the announcement, said a previously applied punitive 25% duty on imports from India — imposed over New Delhi’s purchases of Russian oil — would be rescinded. The net effect, according to U.S. statements, is a much lower U.S. tariff profile for Indian goods.

It’s important to note what was and wasn’t specified. The president’s post provided scant detail on the timing, the specific product lines, or the precise mechanisms for phasing in changes. White House spokespeople and India’s trade and foreign affairs ministries did not immediately provide public clarifications beyond the initial statements.

Markets moved — and quick

The immediate market response was unmistakable: U.S.-listed shares of several major Indian companies jumped. Infosys gained roughly 3.5% in afternoon trading; Wipro surged around 7%; HDFC Bank climbed more than 3%; and the iShares MSCI India ETF rallied about 3.3%.

“Markets tend to price certainty, or at least the scent of it,” said Madhavi Arora, an economist at Emkay Global. “Bringing India broadly in line with its Asian peers on tariff rates — the 15–19% band — removes a disproportionate drag on exports and eases pressure on the rupee,” she added.

Voices from the ground and the corridors of power

Modi, posting on X, thanked the U.S. president on behalf of India’s 1.4 billion people and celebrated a boost to “Made in India” products. Trade Minister Piyush Goyal framed the agreement as a catalyst for growth: “This agreement unlocks unprecedented opportunities for farmers, MSMEs, entrepreneurs, and skilled workers to Make in India for the world,” he wrote.

Across New Delhi’s business districts, optimism was tempered by caution. “If a tariff cut is real and sustained, it makes Indian goods more competitive in the U.S.,” said Leena Suri, who exports handicrafts to boutique retailers in the United States. “But we need clarity on rules of origin, on customs processes, and whether supply-chain red tape will be cut.”

A tea vendor near the export documentation center in Mumbai laughed and then grew serious. “Tariffs are like tolls on a highway,” he said, pouring chai into a paper cup. “Lower the toll and more trucks come through. People will notice.”

Energy, geopolitics and the wider bargain

Beyond tariffs, the announcement leaned heavily into energy and geopolitics. President Trump said India committed to buying more than $500 billion of U.S. energy — “including coal” — plus technology, agriculture and other products. He also teased the prospect of India buying oil from Venezuela to replace some Russian barrels.

That last point is striking in light of the geopolitical tremors of recent months: the U.S. seized Venezuela’s president, Nicolás Maduro, in a high-profile operation in January, complicating any public rapprochement between Washington and Caracas. Yet Washington has long sought alternatives for buyers of discounted Russian crude, and a pivot by India toward U.S. or Venezuelan supplies would reshape energy flows.

India is the world’s third-largest oil importer and covers around 90% of its needs with foreign crude. Since 2022, cheaper Russian oil has helped New Delhi manage a costly energy bill; shifting those purchases away from Moscow would have economic and diplomatic consequences on both sides.

Independent analysts point to gradual changes already underway: Reuters reported India’s purchases of Russian oil at around 1.2 million barrels per day in January, with projected declines to roughly 1 million in February and 800,000 in March. Whether a hastened shift would be feasible without significant price or supply disruption is an open question.

What’s missing — and why that matters

Trade pacts are often less about single-line tariff cuts and more about the scaffolding of investment, standards, dispute settlement and procurement. The Trump announcement did not spell out commitments on investments — a contrast with previous deals the U.S. has negotiated with Asian partners that included multibillion-dollar pledges to build factories, ports or technology hubs.

“Tariff rates are one dimension,” said Priya Menon, a trade policy scholar at an Indian university. “To sustain increased trade, you need harmonized standards, customs cooperation, intellectual property rules and predictable procurement policies. Otherwise you get ‘paper tariffs’ without the practical flows.”

For India’s small and medium enterprises, which account for a large share of manufacturing employment but often face compliance burdens and high logistics costs, the promise of lower tariffs will require parallel domestic reforms to translate into real gains.

Questions for readers

Is trade diplomacy now being reshaped as a high-stakes barter of energy for market access? Will India manage the balancing act of diversifying its suppliers while protecting its strategic autonomy? And perhaps most importantly—what will ordinary exporters and consumers feel in their wallets and workplaces in the months ahead?

These aren’t rhetorical flourishes. Trade accords reverberate through factory floors, farm fields and family kitchens. They can lift incomes, redirect investment, and, sometimes, fan political backlash when protections fall away too quickly.

Where this might lead

This deal — if it is fully implemented — could be the start of a deeper alignment between two of the world’s largest democracies, binding trade and energy policy to broader geopolitical goals. It could also, if details remain vague or implementation falters, generate disappointment and renewed volatility in markets that reacted so positively this Monday.

For now, traders will watch the official notifications, exporters will revisit pricing, and policy wonks will dig into the legal texts when they appear. The rest of us can watch how these high-level promises translate into real contracts, new jobs, altered supply chains, and the hum of commerce — the everyday measures of a far-reaching deal.

As Ramesh the exporter put it, with a slow, hopeful smile: “Talk is electricity. But we need wires. We need the lights to turn on.”