Ukraine claims to have shot down approximately 15 drones launched over Kiev

One hundred medical journals warn of a growing nuclear threat in a joint statement on Thursday. Follow the latest developments of the war in Ukraine hour by hour.

The Ukrainian air defense shot down around 15 drones heading towards Kiev on the night of Wednesday to Thursday, announced the head of the military administration of the capital, Sergey Popko.

The Ukrainian forces “detected and destroyed nearly 15 aerial targets” approaching Kiev, Sergey Popko said on Telegram, specifying that they were “Shahed” explosive drones. “According to the information available at the moment, there were no casualties or damage in the capital,” he added. The air alert, the 820th in Kiev since the beginning of the Russian invasion in February 2022, lasted three hours, Sergey Popko said.

The European Union has warned developing countries that Russia is offering to provide them with cereals in order to “create new dependencies and exacerbate global economic vulnerabilities and food insecurity,” according to a letter reviewed on Wednesday by Reuters.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell wrote on Monday to developing countries and G20 members, urging them to speak “with a clear and united voice” to bring Moscow back into the agreement on Black Sea cereal exports.

12:30 AM: One hundred medical journals warn of a “growing” nuclear threat

One hundred medical journals around the world, including the most prestigious ones, issued a rare joint call on Thursday, August 3, to urgently act to eliminate nuclear weapons, deeming the threat of a nuclear catastrophe “significant and growing.”

This call comes after veiled threats from Russian President Vladimir Putin about the possible use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine, repeated tests of North Korean missiles, and the blocking of non-proliferation initiatives.

The highlights of August 2

Several Russian drones damaged port infrastructure in the Odessa region as well as the Ukrainian capital, Kiev, on the night of Tuesday to Wednesday, causing material damage and the destruction of thousands of tons of cereals, but no casualties.

