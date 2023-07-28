Ukrainian drone attack foiled in Moscow

Mayor of Moscow announced that a Ukrainian drone attack was carried out on Thursday night. According to him, the drone was shot down by the Russian Ministry of Defense. Follow the latest developments in the war in Ukraine.

The Russia-Africa Summit, held in Saint Petersburg since Thursday, is primarily “a commercial forum,” says France 24’s correspondent on site. “A lot of contracts were signed yesterday and will be signed today: from nuclear to civil aviation in Burkina, to customs in Ethiopia… deals in absolutely all areas between Russia and Africa,” says Caroline Dumay, who counted 64 contracts signed just on Thursday.

02:31am: Japan announces new sanctions against Russia on electric vehicles

The Japanese government has expanded the list of goods affected by its sanctions against Russia to include an embargo on the exports of vehicles equipped with engines of 1,900 cc or more, as well as hybrid and electric cars, the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry said in a statement. These new sanctions will come into effect on August 9th.

Japan had already frozen the assets of Russian individuals and groups and prohibited the export of goods to Russian organizations linked to the military, as well as the export of construction and engineering services.

5:57 AM: Russian delegates join Kim Jong Un in a parade in Pyongyang

North Korean state media said Friday that Kim Jong Un had attended a military parade on Thursday evening with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and a ruling party official from China, Li Hongzhong.

The most powerful nuclear-capable missiles ever seen for North Korea were showcased in this military parade.

Photos released by North Korean media show Kim Jong Un smiling and conversing with Sergei Shoigu and Li Hongzhong, who stand by his side on the podium.

The North’s official news agency, Korean Central News Agency, said the parade also featured newly developed surveillance and attack drones, which were unveiled by state media for the first time this week at a weapons exhibition attended by Kim Jong Un and Sergei Shoigu.

4:24 AM: Drone attack foiled in Moscow

Ukraine conducted a drone attack that caused no damage or casualties, Moscow’s mayor said early, without specifying the exact location.

“During the night, an enemy drone attack was carried out, and the drone was shot down by the forces of the Ministry of Defense,” Sergei Sobyanin wrote on Telegram. There is “no damage or casualties,” he added. The official did not provide further information about this attack.

Summary of 27 July

Russian President Vladimir Putin opened the Russia-Africa Summit, held in Saint Petersburg, by promising to deliver “in the coming months” free cereals to six African countries. “In the coming months, we will be able to provide free deliveries of 25,000 to 50,000 tonnes of cereals to Burkina Faso, Zimbabwe, Mali, Somalia, the Central African Republic, and Eritrea,” he assured in his opening speech, broadcast on Russian television, amid concerns from African countries following the recent end of the agreement on Ukrainian grain exports in the Black Sea.

The Ukrainian army retook the village of Staromykhailivka from Russian forces on the southern front, where Kiev forces have intensified their counteroffensive in recent days, announced Deputy Defense Minister Ganna Maliar. “Staromykhailivka in the Donetsk region has been liberated. Our defenders are currently conducting cleaning operations” against Russian troops, she said on Telegram. This is one of the first tangible results of the Ukrainian offensive in this sector of the front since June.

AFP