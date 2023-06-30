View from Russia – Special programme: after the aborted putsch, propaganda to save Vladimir Putin’s image

20:18 Seen from Russia © capture France 24

On June 24, Vladimir Putin faced, as he himself said, a “mortal threat” to his regime. Evgueny Prigojine, head of the Wagner Group, traveled to Moscow with his army of mercenaries. Its goal: to seize state institutions by force of arms. However, the same day, at the end of a secret deal negotiated by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, he announced that he would reverse. Since then, Vladimir Putin’s regime has done everything to keep up appearances. A look back at the propaganda that accompanied this unprecedented crisis since the fall of the USSR and which, despite its efforts, reveals the symptoms of a failing regime.

