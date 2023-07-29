Volodymyr Zelensky’s Inspection of Ukrainian Positions near Bakhmut

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Ukrainian troops near the front line in Bakhmout, eastern Ukraine, on Saturday. The death toll has risen following the Russian bombardment of a residential building in Dnipro on Friday, with at least nine people injured. Follow the latest developments live.

13:33: Russian army claims to have struck a Ukrainian army command center in Dnipro on Friday.The Russian army claimed on Saturday to have struck a Ukrainian army command center in Dnipro, central-eastern Ukraine, where a missile hit a residential building, injuring nine people.

“In the evening of July 28, the Russian armed forces struck the Ukrainian forces’ command center in Dnipro with precision weapons. The target was hit, and the strike objective was achieved,” said the Russian Ministry of Defense in a statement.

12:37: Zelensky visits Ukrainian positions near Bakhmout.

Volodymyr Zelensky announced that he visited the positions of the Ukrainian special forces near the front line in the Bakhmout region of eastern Ukraine, one of the key locations of the current Ukrainian counter-offensive.

“Heading towards Bakhmout, advanced positions of the Special Operations Forces. Today, I am here to congratulate our warriors on their professional day and pay tribute to their strength,” he said on Telegram.

The Ukrainian president clarified that he does not have the right to disclose the current operations of the special forces but praised their “truly heroic” work.

7:53: Russia seeks arms supply from North Korea, according to Washington.

Following a rare visit to Pyongyang by Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, Antony Blinken stated on Saturday that Russia is reaching out to its allies to obtain weapons.

“We see this in North Korea, and we also see it with Iran, which has provided Russia with numerous drones that it uses to destroy civilian infrastructure and kill civilians in Ukraine,” added the US Secretary of State, stating that they believed the Russian Defense Minister was in North Korea to secure arms deliveries.

4:42: Death toll rises after Russian bombardment of a building in Dnipro.

At least nine people were injured on Friday in a Russian strike on the city of Dnipro in central-eastern Ukraine, which hit a residential building and a security services building, according to authorities.

“Currently, we are aware of nine injured, including two children,” said Sergiy Kruk from Ukraine’s emergency services on Friday night, revising upwards a previous toll of five injuries reported by the Interior Minister.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky added that the Russian strike also hit the Ukrainian security services building in Dnipro. “Russian missiles have once again spread terror,” he commented on Telegram, promising to ensure that Russia “accounts for its actions” and is “punished.”

Essential news from July 28.

A Russian strike on the city of Dnipro in central-eastern Ukraine on Friday hit a residential building and injured several people. Meanwhile, Russia announced that it intercepted a second Ukrainian missile in the southwest of its territory, after the destruction of a first missile whose debris fell on the city of Taganrog, injuring at least 15 people.

At the Russia-Africa Summit in St. Petersburg, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that Russia is closely examining African proposals to find a solution to the armed conflict in Ukraine.

The EU imposed sanctions on Friday on 12 Russian individuals and entities accused of participating in a large-scale disinformation campaign orchestrated by Moscow regarding the war in Ukraine, including through fake internet pages of Western media outlets. In mid-June, France accused Moscow of being behind a major digital interference operation by publishing false articles in major French newspapers with content hostile to Ukraine.